Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage

Now Leasing A 4 Bedroom 2 Home At Stonebriar- This home is a must see! - Now leasing a spacious 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home in a gated community. Located off of Hacks Cross ad Holmes this brand new home offers the following:



Designer Paint

Granite Counter Tops Kitchen and Bathrooms

Wood and Tile Flooring

Master On Main Level

Double Vanity In Master Bath

3 Bedrooms On Second Level

2 Car Garage



Call us today to learn more about this home. 901-244-4453 ex 3



(RLNE3234460)