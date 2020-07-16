All apartments in Shelby County
Find more places like 4816 Bradfield Run.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Shelby County, TN
/
4816 Bradfield Run
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:39 AM

4816 Bradfield Run

4816 Bradfield Run · (901) 842-0805 ext. 6724
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

4816 Bradfield Run, Shelby County, TN 38125
Pinnacle Point

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 4816 Bradfield Run · Avail. now

$1,800

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2658 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
- *MOVE IN SPECIAL 1/2 OFF FIRST MONTH'S RENT!* Located in the Pinnacle Point neighborhood, this brick beauty has all the finishing touches you would want in a home! The home features 5 spacious bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, granite counter tops, new fixtures, new tile floors and shower surround in the bathrooms, and an open loft area upstairs for the kids. With a fenced in backyard and mature landscaping, you will not want to miss this one!

For more information and to apply contact Angela @ 901 605-5065 at Brandywine Homes USA, LLC.

Qualifications:
- Must be 18 or older to apply
- Proof of combined total income of 3.5 times the rent (net)
- Minimum credit score of 500 (variable deposit based on score)
- Criminal background check
- Positive rental history
- Proof of renters insurance (provided by move-in)
- Pet-friendly (breed restrictions, fees, and pet rent applies)

(RLNE5321069)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4816 Bradfield Run have any available units?
4816 Bradfield Run has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 4816 Bradfield Run currently offering any rent specials?
4816 Bradfield Run is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4816 Bradfield Run pet-friendly?
Yes, 4816 Bradfield Run is pet friendly.
Does 4816 Bradfield Run offer parking?
No, 4816 Bradfield Run does not offer parking.
Does 4816 Bradfield Run have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4816 Bradfield Run does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4816 Bradfield Run have a pool?
No, 4816 Bradfield Run does not have a pool.
Does 4816 Bradfield Run have accessible units?
No, 4816 Bradfield Run does not have accessible units.
Does 4816 Bradfield Run have units with dishwashers?
No, 4816 Bradfield Run does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4816 Bradfield Run have units with air conditioning?
No, 4816 Bradfield Run does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 4816 Bradfield Run?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Clearbrook Village Apartments
3516 Tall Oaks Cir
Memphis, TN 38118
Metro 67
67 Madison Ave
Memphis, TN 38103
Highland Row
395 S Highland St; Ste 128
Memphis, TN 38111
Faronia Square
1350 S Faronia Sq
Memphis, TN 38116
Cordova Creek
7965 Humphreys Hill Dr
Memphis, TN 38016
Carrington at Schilling Farms
1020 Schilling Row Ave
Collierville, TN 38017
Crossings at Fox Meadows
2894 Putting Green Cv
Memphis, TN 38115
Stratum on Highland
510 S Highland St
Memphis, TN 38111

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Memphis, TNJackson, TNGermantown, TNJonesboro, ARBartlett, TN
Collierville, TNOxford, MSOlive Branch, MSHorn Lake, MSArlington, TN
Brownsville, TNRipley, TNSouthaven, MSDyersburg, TNParagould, AR

Apartments Near Colleges

Baptist Memorial College of Health SciencesThe University of Tennessee-Health Science Center
Christian Brothers UniversityJackson State Community College
Lane College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity