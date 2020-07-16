4816 Bradfield Run

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

- *MOVE IN SPECIAL 1/2 OFF FIRST MONTH'S RENT!* Located in the Pinnacle Point neighborhood, this brick beauty has all the finishing touches you would want in a home! The home features 5 spacious bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, granite counter tops, new fixtures, new tile floors and shower surround in the bathrooms, and an open loft area upstairs for the kids. With a fenced in backyard and mature landscaping, you will not want to miss this one!



For more information and to apply contact Angela @ 901 605-5065 at Brandywine Homes USA, LLC.



Qualifications:

- Must be 18 or older to apply

- Proof of combined total income of 3.5 times the rent (net)

- Minimum credit score of 500 (variable deposit based on score)

- Criminal background check

- Positive rental history

- Proof of renters insurance (provided by move-in)

- Pet-friendly (breed restrictions, fees, and pet rent applies)



