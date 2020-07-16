All apartments in Shelby County
Last updated July 10 2020 at 3:42 PM

4484 Pinegate Drive

4484 Pinegate Drive · (901) 244-4453
Location

4484 Pinegate Drive, Shelby County, TN 38125
Richwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,580

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2766 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Open House Tuesday, June 30, 2020 from 1 to 4. Stop by for a personal tour of this beautiful and ask about a free application fee.

Meridian Property Management does not advertise on social media or Craigslist. Please to not be taken by a scam. Please do not provide your personal or financial information to a party you do not personally know, or to a party you not do business with on a regular basis. Avoid scams, do not pay via wire transfer, PayPal, Venmo, or prepaid cards. We are a local company and will meet with our in person in our local office during normal business hours. Do not do business with someone who communicates solely by text and or email.

Available July 1, 2020 a spacious 4 bedroom 2 bath home located in Southeast Memphis. Offering 2766 SF this home features spacious open living room with wood laminate flooring, ceramic tiled sepearte dining room and eat in kithcen, large master bedroom located on the lower level with bedrooms 2 and 4. Fourth bedroom on the upper level. All bedrooms have new carpet. Entire home is freshly painted with desinger tastfull paint color. Fenced in backyard and two car garage. Established neighborhood with matrure landscaping.

Call us today to learn more. 901-244-4453 ex 3. Visit our website at www.meridianpropertymanagement.com

PETS OK

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,580, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,580, Available 7/1/20
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4484 Pinegate Drive have any available units?
4484 Pinegate Drive has a unit available for $1,580 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4484 Pinegate Drive have?
Some of 4484 Pinegate Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4484 Pinegate Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4484 Pinegate Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4484 Pinegate Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4484 Pinegate Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4484 Pinegate Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4484 Pinegate Drive offers parking.
Does 4484 Pinegate Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4484 Pinegate Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4484 Pinegate Drive have a pool?
No, 4484 Pinegate Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4484 Pinegate Drive have accessible units?
No, 4484 Pinegate Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4484 Pinegate Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4484 Pinegate Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4484 Pinegate Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4484 Pinegate Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
