4484 Pinegate Drive

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage carpet

Open House Tuesday, June 30, 2020 from 1 to 4. Stop by for a personal tour of this beautiful and ask about a free application fee.



Meridian Property Management does not advertise on social media or Craigslist. Please to not be taken by a scam. Please do not provide your personal or financial information to a party you do not personally know, or to a party you not do business with on a regular basis. Avoid scams, do not pay via wire transfer, PayPal, Venmo, or prepaid cards. We are a local company and will meet with our in person in our local office during normal business hours. Do not do business with someone who communicates solely by text and or email.



Available July 1, 2020 a spacious 4 bedroom 2 bath home located in Southeast Memphis. Offering 2766 SF this home features spacious open living room with wood laminate flooring, ceramic tiled sepearte dining room and eat in kithcen, large master bedroom located on the lower level with bedrooms 2 and 4. Fourth bedroom on the upper level. All bedrooms have new carpet. Entire home is freshly painted with desinger tastfull paint color. Fenced in backyard and two car garage. Established neighborhood with matrure landscaping.



Call us today to learn more. 901-244-4453 ex 3. Visit our website at www.meridianpropertymanagement.com



PETS OK



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,580, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,580, Available 7/1/20

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.