All apartments in Red Bank
Find more places like 206 Cliftview Dr B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Red Bank, TN
/
206 Cliftview Dr B
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM

206 Cliftview Dr B

206 Cliftview Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Red Bank
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

206 Cliftview Dr, Red Bank, TN 37415
Red Bank

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
dogs allowed
recently renovated
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Unit B Available 08/01/20 Beautiful Duplex Unit - Property Id: 313385

****We have both units A & B Available, same floor plan & amenities, however unit A has 2 bedrooms / 1 1/2 baths****

Due to COVID and the safety of our tenants we will NOT be conducting in-person viewings, please feel free to view the 3D Tour!

3D Tour of Unit B: https://www.zillow.com/view-3d-home/065611d0-23b2-4e08-91a6-4517b009323d?setAttribution=mls

Charming home with all new kitchen appliances. Bedrooms comes with plenty of space with good size closets. This home is minutes from Highway 153 & I-27. Enjoy the fabulous home for you and your family. W/D hookups.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/313385
Property Id 313385

(RLNE5908493)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 206 Cliftview Dr B have any available units?
206 Cliftview Dr B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Red Bank, TN.
What amenities does 206 Cliftview Dr B have?
Some of 206 Cliftview Dr B's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 206 Cliftview Dr B currently offering any rent specials?
206 Cliftview Dr B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 206 Cliftview Dr B pet-friendly?
Yes, 206 Cliftview Dr B is pet friendly.
Does 206 Cliftview Dr B offer parking?
No, 206 Cliftview Dr B does not offer parking.
Does 206 Cliftview Dr B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 206 Cliftview Dr B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 206 Cliftview Dr B have a pool?
No, 206 Cliftview Dr B does not have a pool.
Does 206 Cliftview Dr B have accessible units?
No, 206 Cliftview Dr B does not have accessible units.
Does 206 Cliftview Dr B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 206 Cliftview Dr B has units with dishwashers.
Does 206 Cliftview Dr B have units with air conditioning?
No, 206 Cliftview Dr B does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Red Bank 1 BedroomsRed Bank 3 Bedrooms
Red Bank Apartments with ParkingRed Bank Dog Friendly Apartments
Red Bank Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chattanooga, TNCleveland, TNEast Ridge, TN
Soddy-Daisy, TNCollegedale, TN
Fairview, GARome, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Southern Adventist UniversityLee University
The University of Tennessee-Chattanooga