Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly parking air conditioning carpet range

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

NOW UNDER NEW MANAGEMENT - Tulip Cove Apartments

Nice 1 bedroom 1 bathroom single story apartment. Carpet in living room and bedrooms for comfort, with tile in kitchen and bathroom. Large bathroom is located directly off of bedroom.

Nice size eat-in kitchen, stove and refrigerator included, washer & dryer connections, paved parking and sidewalks.

Water and lawn care included. Close to employment, shopping and dining.

Fill out an application at www.dixielands.propertyware.com