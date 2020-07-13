/
pet friendly apartments
44 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Oak Ridge, TN
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
11 Units Available
The Oaks
101 Gates Dr O, Oak Ridge, TN
1 Bedroom
$685
400 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
800 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Oaks in Oak Ridge. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
103 Howard Ln
103 Howard Ln, Oak Ridge, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1000 sqft
2BR 2BA newly constructed duplex in Oak Ridge. Everything brand new. Laminate flooring throughout. Spacious kitchen with soft close drawers on cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Wood blinds and washer/dryer.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
102 E Melbourne
102 East Melbourne Road, Oak Ridge, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
2724 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Private, very large, gorgeous Home in Oak Ridge! - Photos do not capture the lovely curbside appeal and beautiful interior of this stunning home with a covered porch and porch swing! This lovely home has hardwood floors and tile, 3 nice-sized
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
43 Riverview Dr.
43 Riverview Drive, Oak Ridge, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
3043 sqft
Breathtaking Designer Home located on Melton Hill Lake in Oak Ridge! - Stunning 3 bedroom, 3 bath townhouse located in The Rivers subdivision on Melton Hill Lake with recreational activities abound! The home features incredible outdoor space
Last updated July 13 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
141 Latimer Rd
141 Latimer Rd, Oak Ridge, TN
2 Bedrooms
$675
672 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
We have a 2bed/1 bath unit in Latimer Rd. (Historic Highland View Neighborhood), minutes from Kroger and Walmart.
Last updated April 15 at 09:24am
1 Unit Available
304 E Forest Lane
304 West Forest Lane, Oak Ridge, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1788 sqft
For more information, contact Wendy Hohman at (865) 776-2667. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/knoxville/1113275 to view more pictures of this property. Large 3 bedroom 2 full baths. Enlarged porch room with new flooring .Full unfinished basement.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
101 Howard Ln
101 Howard Lane, Oak Ridge, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1000 sqft
2BR 2BA newly constructed duplex in Oak Ridge. Everything brand new. Laminate flooring throughout. Spacious kitchen with soft close drawers on cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Wood blinds and washer/dryer.
Results within 1 mile of Oak Ridge
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
900 Davis Lane
900 Davis Lane, Loudon County, TN
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
4200 sqft
900 Davis Lane Available 09/01/20 Minutes from Farragut. Country Setting 4 BR House; FULL Basement apartment. - This new house on several acres will feel like the country but WE WILL MOW the acreage for you.
Results within 5 miles of Oak Ridge
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
31 Units Available
Forest Ridge
9706 Smokey Ridge Way, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$920
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$930
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,230
1494 sqft
Discover the Pinnacle in Knoxville Apartment Living Welcome home to luxury living at Forest Ridge Apartments in Knoxville. Forest Ridge is an upscale apartment community featuring spacious one, two or three bedroom townhomes.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
13 Units Available
Walden Legacy
1261 Walden Legacy Way, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$945
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1056 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,309
1516 sqft
Upscale, premier gated community. Interior upgrades include crown molding, raised-panel cabinets and walk-in closets. Fireplaces in each unit. On-site pool, playground and fitness center. Guest suite available. Pet-friendly. Minutes to Ball Camp Park.
Last updated July 13 at 06:25am
20 Units Available
Preserve at Hardin Valley
2310 Yellow Birch Way, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,137
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,368
1205 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,468
1415 sqft
This elegant community offers wooded trails, volleyball courts, and fireside lounges. Apartments feature upscale amenities such as granite countertops, hardwood floors, and large windows for ample natural light.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3327 Teal Creek Lane
3327 Teal Creek Ln, Knox County, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2445 sqft
Breathtaking Custom Built 4 bdrm, 3 Bath Home in excellent location of Hardin Valley! - Stunning 4 Bedroom, 3 bath, brick two-story home with 2,433 sq. ft.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2009 Knoll Tree Drive
2009 Knoll Tree Drive, Knox County, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2042 sqft
Beautiful 2-Story 4 Bd -2.5 Ba Single Family Home in West Knox off Lovell Road. - Beautiful 2-Story 4 Bd -2.5 Ba Single Family Home in West Knox off Lovell Road.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
13036 Hampshire Bay Ln
13036 Hampshire Bay Ln, Farragut, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2036 sqft
Spacious 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath Bungalow - Spacious 3 bedroom 3 bath bungalow style townhouse with beautiful views and a great open floor plan in Farragut. Maintenance free all brick exterior.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
14297 Virtue Road
14297 Virtue Road, Loudon County, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2200 sqft
14297 Virtue Road Available 08/01/20 Basement Ranch 4 Br. 3 Ba. 2 Car Garage - Basement Ranch House 3-4 bedrooms 3 full bathrooms Main level: 3 Br.
Results within 10 miles of Oak Ridge
Last updated July 13 at 06:39am
7 Units Available
Briarcliff At West Hills
505 Buckeye Dr, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$725
602 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$835
903 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Briarcliff At West Hills in Knoxville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
28 Units Available
Eagle Pointe
8608 Eagle Pointe Dr, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$850
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,093
1196 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,154
1380 sqft
Eagle Pointe Apartments in Knoxville, Tennessee, offer a clubhouse and beautifully landscaped, flower-filled grounds. Apartments have new carpet, updated kitchens and lots of light. Classic colonial exteriors.
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
22 Units Available
Deane Hill
Windover Apartment Homes
301 Cheshire Dr, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$878
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1267 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,602
1700 sqft
Apartments feature central air/heating and hardwood floors. Residents get access to a tennis court, picnic area and fitness center. Near I-40. Close to Lakeshore Park, West Town Mall and University of Tennessee Medical Center.
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
7 Units Available
Brendon Park Apartments
9123 Grayland Dr, Knoxville, TN
Studio
$725
418 sqft
1 Bedroom
$845
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$945
908 sqft
Pet-friendly community in a park-like setting with impressive views. Patio or balcony in each unit. Salt-water pool, oversize sundeck and basketball courts available. State-of-the-art fitness center. Updated, spacious interiors.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
5 Units Available
Heritage Lake
1105 Lake Heritage Way, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
1077 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1330 sqft
Air-conditioned apartments offer granite counters, fireplaces, walk-in closets and washer/dryer hookups. Community accommodates dogs and cats. Round-the-clock maintenance. Close to Concord Park and Fort Loudoun Lake. Easy access to I-140 for commuters.
Last updated July 13 at 06:21am
23 Units Available
Hudson on the Greenway Apartments
201 Cairn Cir NW, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$849
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
908 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,269
1288 sqft
Near I-40, with one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Community amenities include on-site laundry, pool, playground, 24-hour gym and parking. Units feature hardwood floors, fireplace and walk-in closets. Pets welcomed for an additional fee.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
2 Units Available
Walker Springs
721 Walker Springs Rd, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$839
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$819
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious apartments with patios or balconies. Beat the heat in the pool during hot summer days. Two laundry centers on the property. Easy access to I-40. Near Walker Springs Park.
Last updated July 13 at 06:40am
18 Units Available
Element At Cedar Bluff
9015 Ten Mile Rd, Knoxville, TN
Studio
$699
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$789
607 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$839
850 sqft
Recently renovated apartments include new granite countertops, new stainless steel appliances, hardwood flooring, open kitchen and nickel finishes. Community grill stations, swimming pool and dog walking areas.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
16 Units Available
Bell Walker's Crossing
8301 Block House Way, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$950
889 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
1177 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,405
1295 sqft
Comfortable apartments with garden soaking tubs and breakfast bars. Relax in the resident lounge or work out at the fitness center. Play sports and picnic at nearby West Hills/John Bynon Park. By I-75.
