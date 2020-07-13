/
/
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:34 AM
9 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Maryville, TN
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
16 Units Available
The Ridge at Hamilton Crossing
100 Hamilton Ridge Dr, Maryville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,020
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
1135 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,496
1500 sqft
Luxury apartments at the base of the Great Smoky Mountains. Private patio or balcony with each unit. Community amenities include salt water swimming pool, fitness center, and sundeck.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
9 Units Available
The Reserve at Maryville
100 Enterprise Way, Maryville, TN
1 Bedroom
$996
923 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,166
1231 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,334
1464 sqft
Just minutes from Maryville College, the University of Tennessee and Foothills Mall. Residents enjoy units with dishwasher, washer/dryer hookup and hardwood floors. Community features BBQ grill, car wash area, pool and volleyball court.
Results within 5 miles of Maryville
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
3135 Harrington Ct
3135 Harrington Court, Blount County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1320 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Grand Vista. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, washer dryer, and yard. No Utilities included. Is pet friendly. Monthly pet fees apply.
Results within 10 miles of Maryville
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
5 Units Available
Heritage Lake
1105 Lake Heritage Way, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
1077 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1330 sqft
Air-conditioned apartments offer granite counters, fireplaces, walk-in closets and washer/dryer hookups. Community accommodates dogs and cats. Round-the-clock maintenance. Close to Concord Park and Fort Loudoun Lake. Easy access to I-140 for commuters.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 06:41am
84 Units Available
The Village at Westland Cove
9635 Westland Cove Way, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,553
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,020
1520 sqft
Knoxville's Premier Waterfront Community. Are you ready to live an active lifestyle? Our Knoxville apartment community features a waterfront location allowing easy access to Fort Loudoun Lake.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 9 at 09:01pm
Contact for Availability
Bridlewood Westland
8700 Hopemont Way, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$925
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,059
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,359
1324 sqft
Westland Apartments in Knoxville TN.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated December 16 at 11:39pm
Contact for Availability
Mountain View
601 S Peters Rd, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$885
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
Boutique apartment community with easy access to I-40/75. Friendly community with tennis court and pool. Lush landscaping. Apartments have walk-in closets and extra storage. On-site laundry and parking.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
8905 Shoreham Circle
8905 Shoreham Boulevard, Knox County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2100 sqft
8905 Shoreham Circle Available 08/16/20 West Knoxville 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, 2 car garage - 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, 2 car garage with two living areas, dining room (or home office) Large, eat-in kitchen with all kitchen appliances included.
1 of 32
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
12220 West Kingsgate Rd.
12220 West Kingsgate Road, Farragut, TN
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1800 sqft
Beautiful hillside property overlooking the East Tennessee Mountainside. - Enjoy amazing views of East Tennessee from this newly renovated split foyer.