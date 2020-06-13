Apartment List
TN
/
oak ridge
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:47 PM

48 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Oak Ridge, TN

Finding an apartment in Oak Ridge that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
16 Units Available
The Oaks
101 Gates Dr O, Oak Ridge, TN
1 Bedroom
$685
400 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
800 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Oaks in Oak Ridge. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
299 Jefferson Avenue
299 Jefferson Ave, Oak Ridge, TN
3 Bedrooms
$895
975 sqft
Charming 3 bd/1 bath Duplex with covered back porch! **Recently remodeled** - Gorgeous like new unit located in a quiet and peaceful duplex centrally located in Oak Ridge.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
254 Jefferson Ave.
254 Jefferson Ave, Oak Ridge, TN
2 Bedrooms
$825
725 sqft
Cozy 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Duplex with New Deck! - Cozy 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit. Beautiful new laminate flooring in kitchen upon entry, gorgeous original hardwood floors throughout, newer windows.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
140 Pembroke Rd
140 Pembroke Road, Oak Ridge, TN
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1584 sqft
Completely updated home with large living areas, 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, lovely yard with storage shed nestled near shopping in Oak Ridge. Washer and Dryer included. Living room/dining area carpet being replaced. Small pets only.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
141 Latimer Rd
141 Latimer Rd, Oak Ridge, TN
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,050
1344 sqft
We have a 4 bed/2 bath unit in Latimer Rd. (Historic Highland View Neighborhood), minutes from Kroger and Walmart.

1 of 1

Last updated April 15 at 09:24am
1 Unit Available
304 E Forest Lane
304 West Forest Lane, Oak Ridge, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1788 sqft
For more information, contact Wendy Hohman at (865) 776-2667. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/knoxville/1113275 to view more pictures of this property. Large 3 bedroom 2 full baths. Enlarged porch room with new flooring .Full unfinished basement.
Results within 5 miles of Oak Ridge
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
34 Units Available
Forest Ridge
9706 Smokey Ridge Way, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$900
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,180
1494 sqft
Discover the Pinnacle in Knoxville Apartment Living Welcome home to luxury living at Forest Ridge Apartments in Knoxville. Forest Ridge is an upscale apartment community featuring spacious one, two or three bedroom townhomes.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:53pm
19 Units Available
Preserve at Hardin Valley
2310 Yellow Birch Way, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,074
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,358
1205 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,533
1415 sqft
This elegant community offers wooded trails, volleyball courts, and fireside lounges. Apartments feature upscale amenities such as granite countertops, hardwood floors, and large windows for ample natural light.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
13 Units Available
Walden Legacy
1261 Walden Legacy Way, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$936
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,072
1056 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,427
1516 sqft
Upscale, premier gated community. Interior upgrades include crown molding, raised-panel cabinets and walk-in closets. Fireplaces in each unit. On-site pool, playground and fitness center. Guest suite available. Pet-friendly. Minutes to Ball Camp Park.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
13036 Hampshire Bay Ln
13036 Hampshire Bay Ln, Farragut, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2036 sqft
Spacious 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath Bungalow - Spacious 3 bedroom 3 bath bungalow style townhouse with beautiful views and a great open floor plan in Farragut. Maintenance free all brick exterior.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
14297 Virtue Road
14297 Virtue Road, Loudon County, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2200 sqft
14297 Virtue Road Available 08/01/20 Basement Ranch 4 Br. 3 Ba. 2 Car Garage - Basement Ranch House 3-4 bedrooms 3 full bathrooms Main level: 3 Br.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2006 Cypresswood Lane
2006 Cypresswood Lane, Knox County, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
3200 sqft
2006 Cypresswood Lane Available 07/01/20 Hardin Valley, 4 bedroom, fireplace, 2 car garage - For additional information and to schedule a showing, please call or text Ryan Fogarty at (865) 333-4840. This Hardin Valley home features 4 bedrooms, 3.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
11807 Black Road
11807 Black Road, Knox County, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2680 sqft
NEWLY BUILT!!! Enjoy an open floor plan with brand new appliances and hardwood floors. A back patio which opens to a beautiful yard that is lined with naturals perfect background, spacious rooms with modern decor and finishes.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
10179 Bob Gray Road
10179 Bob Gray Road, Knox County, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2587 sqft
Newly renovated single family, 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home located in Hardin Valley. Open site living room and kitchen area perfect for family time. Spacious bonus room downstairs providing a location for get-togethers.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 10:24pm
1 Unit Available
310 Oak Road
310 Oak Drive, Anderson County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1056 sqft
Adorable 3 bedroom 1 bath remodeled home with basement. This home has hardwood floors, tile floors in bath, kitchen and stainless appliances. 1 car garage and LARGE yard located in Powell! Adorable 3 bedroom 1 bath remodeled home with basement.
Results within 10 miles of Oak Ridge
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 07:05pm
$
28 Units Available
Hudson on the Greenway Apartments
201 Cairn Cir NW, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$849
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
908 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,269
1288 sqft
Near I-40, with one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Community amenities include on-site laundry, pool, playground, 24-hour gym and parking. Units feature hardwood floors, fireplace and walk-in closets. Pets welcomed for an additional fee.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:57pm
$
103 Units Available
The Village at Westland Cove
9635 Westland Cove Way, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,155
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,553
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,980
1520 sqft
Knoxville's Premier Waterfront Community. Are you ready to live an active lifestyle? Our Knoxville apartment community features a waterfront location allowing easy access to Fort Loudoun Lake.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:52pm
24 Units Available
Goldelm at Metropolitan Apartments
790 North Cedar Bluff Road, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$744
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$919
950 sqft
Minutes from downtown Knoxville and surrounded by lush landscaping, these apartments offer wood-style flooring, granite counters and an elegant designer paint scheme. Take advantage of the resort-style pool, Wi-Fi and many more luxury amenities.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
15 Units Available
Bell Walker's Crossing
8301 Block House Way, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,070
889 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
1177 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1295 sqft
Comfortable apartments with garden soaking tubs and breakfast bars. Relax in the resident lounge or work out at the fitness center. Play sports and picnic at nearby West Hills/John Bynon Park. By I-75.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:21pm
$
22 Units Available
Retreat West Hills
3399 Lake Brook Blvd, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$779
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$919
952 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,149
1190 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom homes in Knoxville's West Hills neighborhood, close to West Town Mall. Pet-friendly units come with carpets, ceiling fans and air conditioning. Clubhouse, carport and tennis court. Near West Hills Elementary School.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
12 Units Available
Heritage Lake
1105 Lake Heritage Way, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$920
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1077 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,165
1330 sqft
Air-conditioned apartments offer granite counters, fireplaces, walk-in closets and washer/dryer hookups. Community accommodates dogs and cats. Round-the-clock maintenance. Close to Concord Park and Fort Loudoun Lake. Easy access to I-140 for commuters.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
29 Units Available
Eagle Pointe
8608 Eagle Pointe Dr, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$850
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
1196 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,109
1380 sqft
Eagle Pointe Apartments in Knoxville, Tennessee, offer a clubhouse and beautifully landscaped, flower-filled grounds. Apartments have new carpet, updated kitchens and lots of light. Classic colonial exteriors.
Verified

1 of 79

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
Deane Hill
22 Units Available
Windover Apartment Homes
301 Cheshire Dr, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$840
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
1267 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartments feature central air/heating and hardwood floors. Residents get access to a tennis court, picnic area and fitness center. Near I-40. Close to Lakeshore Park, West Town Mall and University of Tennessee Medical Center.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:14pm
16 Units Available
Copper Pointe
401 S Gallaher View Rd, Knoxville, TN
Studio
$799
603 sqft
1 Bedroom
$899
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,039
1150 sqft
If you are looking for an exceptional community in Knoxville, Tennessee, where extraordinary service is the norm, your search ends here. Once you explore our appealing pet-friendly apartments, you’ll wish you had brought the moving truck.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Oak Ridge, TN

Finding an apartment in Oak Ridge that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

