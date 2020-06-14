Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:27 AM

16 Apartments for rent in Maryville, TN with garage

Maryville apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily ... Read Guide >
1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
16 Units Available
The Ridge at Hamilton Crossing
100 Hamilton Ridge Dr, Maryville, TN
1 Bedroom
$915
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
1135 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,496
1500 sqft
Luxury apartments at the base of the Great Smoky Mountains. Private patio or balcony with each unit. Community amenities include salt water swimming pool, fitness center, and sundeck.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
913 Thunder Creek Drive
913 Thunder Creek Drive, Maryville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1703 sqft
913 Thunder Creek Drive Available 07/01/20 Maryville, 3 bedroom home with fenced yard - For additional information and to schedule a showing, please contact Karen Robertson with Realty Executives Associates at 865-454-7626 (cell) or 865-983-0011

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
218 S. Magnolia St.
218 South Magnolia Street, Maryville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1353 sqft
Maryville City Condo 3 bedroom 2-bath - Maryville City Condo, 1353 Sq.ft.
Results within 1 mile of Maryville

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2721 Cansler Drive
2721 Cansler Drive, Blount County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1196 sqft
Maryville, 3 bedroom home with breakfast area - For additional information and to schedule a showing, please contact Karen Robertson with Realty Executives Associates at 865-454-7626 (cell) or 865-983-0011 (office).

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
529 Ravenwood Drive
529 Ravenwood Drive, Blount County, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1050 sqft
Maryville, 2 bedroom condo with 1050 SF - For additional information and to schedule a showing, please contact Ryan Fogarty with Realty Executives Associates at 865-333-4840 (cell) or 865-693-3232 (office). Two bedroom, two full bath, 1050 SF condo.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
526 Argyle Way
526 Argyle Way, Blount County, TN
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
2750 sqft
Maryville, 5 bedroom home with 2750 SF - For additional information and to schedule a showing, please contact Karen Robertson with Realty Executives Associates at 865-454-7626 (cell) or 865-983-0011 (office).
Results within 5 miles of Maryville

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
1 Unit Available
3529 Big Springs Road
3529 Big Springs Road, Blount County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
2250 sqft
Tucked away up a winding private drive, this meticulously maintained, pristine cape cod style home offers over two thousand square feet, three and a half acres, and absolutely breathtaking views of the Great Smoky Mountains.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
218 Barberry Ct.
218 Barberry Court, Blount County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1676 sqft
Maryville, 3 bedroom, 2 bath home minutes from Smoky Mountains National Park - For additional information and to schedule a showing, please contact Debra Davis Johnson with Realty Executives at (865) 591-8281 or (865) 984-1111.
Results within 10 miles of Maryville
Last updated June 14 at 07:12am
$
103 Units Available
The Village at Westland Cove
9635 Westland Cove Way, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,155
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,553
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,980
1520 sqft
Knoxville's Premier Waterfront Community. Are you ready to live an active lifestyle? Our Knoxville apartment community features a waterfront location allowing easy access to Fort Loudoun Lake.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
12 Units Available
Heritage Lake
1105 Lake Heritage Way, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$920
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1077 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,165
1330 sqft
Air-conditioned apartments offer granite counters, fireplaces, walk-in closets and washer/dryer hookups. Community accommodates dogs and cats. Round-the-clock maintenance. Close to Concord Park and Fort Loudoun Lake. Easy access to I-140 for commuters.
Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
Contact for Availability
Bridlewood Westland
8700 Hopemont Way, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$925
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,059
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,359
1324 sqft
Westland Apartments in Knoxville TN.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
312 Queen Victoria Way
312 Queen Victoria Way, Knox County, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1360 sqft
312 Queen Victoria Way Available 07/01/20 Farragut, 2 bedroom condo in great location - For additional information and to schedule a showing, please contact Julie Spivey with Realty Executives Associates at (865) 360-6856 (cell) or (865) 983-0011

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1308 Clear Brook Drive
1308 Clear Brook Drive, Knox County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1680 sqft
1308 Clear Brook Drive Available 07/01/20 Large 3BR West Knox near Ebenezer - 3 Bedrooms, 2.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1563 Johnathan Drive
1563 Johnathan Drive, Blount County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1508 sqft
Louisville, 3 bedroom, basement - For additional information and to schedule a showing, please contact Debra Davis Johnson with Realty Executives Associates at 865-984-1111 or text (865)591-8281.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3638 East Topside Drive, Unit D
3638 Topside Rd, Knox County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
2094 sqft
3638 East Topside Drive, Unit D Available 08/17/20 Topside Drive-3 BD/2 BA Condo Available in August! Great Location off Alcoa Highway! - This end unit in a 4-plex features 3 spacious bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, a family room with a vaulted ceiling

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
905 Ashley Michelle Ct.
905 Ashley Michelle Court, Knox County, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1200 sqft
Knoxville, 2 bedroom condo in Edgewater Condominiums - For additional information and to schedule a showing, please contact Susan Niedergeses with Realty Executives Associates at 865-300-4722 (cell) or 865-693-3232 (office).
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Maryville, TN

Maryville apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

