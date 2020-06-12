/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 1:10 PM
26 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Oak Ridge, TN
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 12:30pm
4 Units Available
Teller Village
100 Teejay Dr, Oak Ridge, TN
2 Bedrooms
$720
928 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Teller Village in Oak Ridge. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Oak Ridge
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
36 Units Available
Forest Ridge
9706 Smokey Ridge Way, Knoxville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
1146 sqft
Discover the Pinnacle in Knoxville Apartment Living Welcome home to luxury living at Forest Ridge Apartments in Knoxville. Forest Ridge is an upscale apartment community featuring spacious one, two or three bedroom townhomes.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 06:37am
21 Units Available
Preserve at Hardin Valley
2310 Yellow Birch Way, Knoxville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,327
1205 sqft
This elegant community offers wooded trails, volleyball courts, and fireside lounges. Apartments feature upscale amenities such as granite countertops, hardwood floors, and large windows for ample natural light.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
15 Units Available
Walden Legacy
1261 Walden Legacy Way, Knoxville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,072
1056 sqft
Upscale, premier gated community. Interior upgrades include crown molding, raised-panel cabinets and walk-in closets. Fireplaces in each unit. On-site pool, playground and fitness center. Guest suite available. Pet-friendly. Minutes to Ball Camp Park.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
1000 Blinken St
1000 Blinken Street, Knox County, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1020 sqft
2 Bedroom/2 Bathroom Townhouse near Pellissippi and Dutchtown Rd. This town home is a 2 story end unit in the Parkview Heights neighborhood. The 2nd bedroom, bathroom, kitchen and living room with fireplace is downstairs and Master Suite is upstairs.
Results within 10 miles of Oak Ridge
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 10 at 04:08am
3 Units Available
The Vue At Ridge Way
1201 Vista Ridge Way, Knoxville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$838
989 sqft
Spacious homes with energy-efficient appliances and a patio. Beat the heat in the swimming pool on hot days. Enjoy use of the playground. Minutes from I-40 for a smooth commute. By West Town Mall.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
$
12 Units Available
Heritage Lake
1105 Lake Heritage Way, Knoxville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1077 sqft
Air-conditioned apartments offer granite counters, fireplaces, walk-in closets and washer/dryer hookups. Community accommodates dogs and cats. Round-the-clock maintenance. Close to Concord Park and Fort Loudoun Lake. Easy access to I-140 for commuters.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 06:45am
6 Units Available
Goldelm at Cedar Bluff
424 N Cedar Bluff Road, Knoxville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$899
1042 sqft
Contemporary apartments in community with biking and jogging trails, clubhouse, and pool. Controlled access to complex. Apartments feature oversized closets and stainless steel appliances. Near Starbucks, Waffle House and I-75.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
13 Units Available
Bell Walker's Crossing
8301 Block House Way, Knoxville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
1177 sqft
Comfortable apartments with garden soaking tubs and breakfast bars. Relax in the resident lounge or work out at the fitness center. Play sports and picnic at nearby West Hills/John Bynon Park. By I-75.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 12:34pm
$
22 Units Available
Retreat West Hills
3399 Lake Brook Blvd, Knoxville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$919
952 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom homes in Knoxville's West Hills neighborhood, close to West Town Mall. Pet-friendly units come with carpets, ceiling fans and air conditioning. Clubhouse, carport and tennis court. Near West Hills Elementary School.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 06:03am
16 Units Available
Copper Pointe
401 S Gallaher View Rd, Knoxville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,019
1150 sqft
If you are looking for an exceptional community in Knoxville, Tennessee, where extraordinary service is the norm, your search ends here. Once you explore our appealing pet-friendly apartments, you’ll wish you had brought the moving truck.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 12:36pm
West Hills
18 Units Available
The Willows of West Hills
7118 W Arbor Trace Dr, Knoxville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,119
1085 sqft
Just a 12-minute commute to downtown and close to Whole Foods and restaurants. New interiors feature wood-style flooring, vaulted ceilings and walk-in closets. Community has a clubhouse and resort-style pool.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
27 Units Available
Eagle Pointe
8608 Eagle Pointe Dr, Knoxville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$985
1196 sqft
Eagle Pointe Apartments in Knoxville, Tennessee, offer a clubhouse and beautifully landscaped, flower-filled grounds. Apartments have new carpet, updated kitchens and lots of light. Classic colonial exteriors.
Verified
1 of 79
Last updated June 11 at 02:24pm
Deane Hill
22 Units Available
Windover Apartment Homes
301 Cheshire Dr, Knoxville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,108
1267 sqft
Apartments feature central air/heating and hardwood floors. Residents get access to a tennis court, picnic area and fitness center. Near I-40. Close to Lakeshore Park, West Town Mall and University of Tennessee Medical Center.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
5 Units Available
Walker Springs
721 Walker Springs Rd, Knoxville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$819
1150 sqft
Spacious apartments with patios or balconies. Beat the heat in the pool during hot summer days. Two laundry centers on the property. Easy access to I-40. Near Walker Springs Park.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 12:39pm
$
Deane Hill
4 Units Available
The Everly
519 Morrell Rd, Knoxville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
984 sqft
A short drive from I-75 and I-40. Pet-friendly community includes a tennis court, a pool and a clubhouse. Spacious homes have a fully equipped kitchen, a fireplace and carpet.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 12:40pm
27 Units Available
Goldelm at Metropolitan Apartments
790 North Cedar Bluff Road, Knoxville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$919
950 sqft
Minutes from downtown Knoxville and surrounded by lush landscaping, these apartments offer wood-style flooring, granite counters and an elegant designer paint scheme. Take advantage of the resort-style pool, Wi-Fi and many more luxury amenities.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 12:42pm
$
103 Units Available
The Village at Westland Cove
9635 Westland Cove Way, Knoxville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,553
1250 sqft
Knoxville's Premier Waterfront Community. Are you ready to live an active lifestyle? Our Knoxville apartment community features a waterfront location allowing easy access to Fort Loudoun Lake.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
Contact for Availability
Bridlewood Westland
8700 Hopemont Way, Knoxville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,059
1155 sqft
Westland Apartments in Knoxville TN.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated December 16 at 11:39pm
Contact for Availability
Mountain View
601 S Peters Rd, Knoxville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
Boutique apartment community with easy access to I-40/75. Friendly community with tennis court and pool. Lush landscaping. Apartments have walk-in closets and extra storage. On-site laundry and parking.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
905 Ashley Michelle Ct.
905 Ashley Michelle Court, Knox County, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1200 sqft
Knoxville, 2 bedroom condo in Edgewater Condominiums - For additional information and to schedule a showing, please contact Susan Niedergeses with Realty Executives Associates at 865-300-4722 (cell) or 865-693-3232 (office).
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
312 Queen Victoria Way
312 Queen Victoria Way, Knox County, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1360 sqft
312 Queen Victoria Way Available 07/01/20 Farragut, 2 bedroom condo in great location - For additional information and to schedule a showing, please contact Julie Spivey with Realty Executives Associates at (865) 360-6856 (cell) or (865) 983-0011
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 08:15am
1 Unit Available
7503 Chatham Cir
7503 Chatham Circle Northwest, Knoxville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1047 sqft
COMPLETELY REMODELED AND READY TO GO! THIS SHARP HOME HAS TONS TO OFFER- NEW CARPET, PAINT (INSIDE AND OUT), NEW OVEN, DISHWASHER AND KITCHEN BACKSPLASH. WATER HEATER IN 2016 AND HVAC IN 2014. ROOF IS 10 YEARS OLD.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 12:19pm
1 Unit Available
455 Bramblewood Lane, #2
455 Bramblewood Lane, Knox County, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
990 sqft
Summer Move-in Special! $500 off the first month's rent and waived application & admin fees (up to a $290 value!) if lease signed before June 30th! This charming brick townhome is ideally located in the highly sought after West Knoxville area, and
Similar Pages
Oak Ridge 1 BedroomsOak Ridge 2 BedroomsOak Ridge 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsOak Ridge 3 BedroomsOak Ridge Accessible Apartments
Oak Ridge Apartments with BalconyOak Ridge Apartments with GymOak Ridge Apartments with Hardwood FloorsOak Ridge Apartments with Parking