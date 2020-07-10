All apartments in Morristown
1833 Hugh Drive

1833 Hugh Drive
Location

1833 Hugh Drive, Morristown, TN 37813

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath Brick Rancher in Morristown - Very nice spacious brick rancher featuring 3 bedrooms 2 and 1/2 baths with lots of space, full finished basement and a 2 car garage. This home sits on 2 spacious lots and is move in ready. Tenants are responsible for all exterior lawn maintenance and upkeep. 1700 sq feet interior living space, 697 sq feet unfinished basement with storage area.

If you would like to apply please visit our website at www.smgtn.com, there is a $35.00 application fee. We will verify the last 5 years of residential history, verify the income (must be 3 times the monthly rent amount), we also run a credit/criminal background check.

Hillcrest Elementary School
Meadowview Middle School
Morristown East High

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3481901)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

