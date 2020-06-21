620 Montvale Road

Amenities

Maryville, 810 SF Garage for Storage Only - For additional information and to schedule a showing, please contact Tim Tipton with Realty Executives Associates at 865-806-7255 (cell) or 865-984-1111.



Oversized two-car garage. Approximately 810 square feet. Very convenient location near downtown Maryville. Great to store a couple of cars/motorcycles, etc. No businesses allowed, and it cannot be used as any kind of repair/workshop. Must be used for storage only.



To apply for and to view all of our available rental properties, please see REARENTS.COM. Background and credit checks required. No pets.



Call or text Tim at 865-806-7255 to schedule a showing or for more information.



(RLNE5818172)