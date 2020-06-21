All apartments in Maryville
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

620 Montvale Road

620 Montvale Road · (865) 984-1111
Location

620 Montvale Road, Maryville, TN 37803

Price and availability

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Maryville, 810 SF Garage for Storage Only - For additional information and to schedule a showing, please contact Tim Tipton with Realty Executives Associates at 865-806-7255 (cell) or 865-984-1111.

Oversized two-car garage. Approximately 810 square feet. Very convenient location near downtown Maryville. Great to store a couple of cars/motorcycles, etc. No businesses allowed, and it cannot be used as any kind of repair/workshop. Must be used for storage only.

To apply for and to view all of our available rental properties, please see REARENTS.COM. Background and credit checks required. No pets.

Call or text Tim at 865-806-7255 to schedule a showing or for more information.

Disclaimer: Information listed is deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

(RLNE5818172)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 620 Montvale Road have any available units?
620 Montvale Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maryville, TN.
Is 620 Montvale Road currently offering any rent specials?
620 Montvale Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 620 Montvale Road pet-friendly?
No, 620 Montvale Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Maryville.
Does 620 Montvale Road offer parking?
Yes, 620 Montvale Road does offer parking.
Does 620 Montvale Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 620 Montvale Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 620 Montvale Road have a pool?
No, 620 Montvale Road does not have a pool.
Does 620 Montvale Road have accessible units?
No, 620 Montvale Road does not have accessible units.
Does 620 Montvale Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 620 Montvale Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 620 Montvale Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 620 Montvale Road does not have units with air conditioning.
