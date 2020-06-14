All apartments in Maryville
Last updated June 11 2020 at 5:43 PM

611 Lord Avenue

611 Lord Avenue · (865) 290-2282
Location

611 Lord Avenue, Maryville, TN 37801

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$799

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 799 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Real bamboo floors! Newly installed electric fireplace. Walk-in tile shower with a luxurious 4 shower head shower-tower. Quiet lot with off-street parking. 0.8 mile to the Blount County Library. 0.7 miles to Vienna Coffee. 1.1 miles to Blackberry Brewery. 1.7 miles to Kroger. 1.3 miles to Maryville College. 2.3 miles to Walmart. Energy efficient HVAC. Come see and compare!

$39.99 app fee for each adult. Credit and background check included.
Utilities in tenant's name.
Renters insurance required.
Max of 3 pets weighing 30 lbs or less each with $30/month/pet fee. No Pit Bulls, Rottweilers, or German Shepherds.
Max of 2 cars.
Must make 3x the rent.

All showings will be self-shown through Rently.

Text (do not call) 865.630.2539 with questions. If you require a call, it must be pre-scheduled via text.

This property is not advertised on Craigslist. If you see a Craigslist ad for this address, it is a scam.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

