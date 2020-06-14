611 Lord Avenue

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly parking air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Real bamboo floors! Newly installed electric fireplace. Walk-in tile shower with a luxurious 4 shower head shower-tower. Quiet lot with off-street parking. 0.8 mile to the Blount County Library. 0.7 miles to Vienna Coffee. 1.1 miles to Blackberry Brewery. 1.7 miles to Kroger. 1.3 miles to Maryville College. 2.3 miles to Walmart. Energy efficient HVAC. Come see and compare!



$39.99 app fee for each adult. Credit and background check included.

Utilities in tenant's name.

Renters insurance required.

Max of 3 pets weighing 30 lbs or less each with $30/month/pet fee. No Pit Bulls, Rottweilers, or German Shepherds.

Max of 2 cars.

Must make 3x the rent.



All showings will be self-shown through Rently.



Text (do not call) 865.630.2539 with questions. If you require a call, it must be pre-scheduled via text.



This property is not advertised on Craigslist. If you see a Craigslist ad for this address, it is a scam.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.