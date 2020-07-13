Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020

14 Apartments under $700 for rent in Knoxville, TN

Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 12:29pm
4 Units Available
Summercrest
3930 Summercrest Way, Knoxville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$660
905 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$810
1078 sqft
This apartment community was built in 2001 and has 2 stories with 80 units. Summercrest Apartments is located in Knoxville, Tennessee in the 37918 zip code. This apartment community was built in 2001 and has 2 stories with 80 units.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:38pm
5 Units Available
The Meridian
309 Broome Rd, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$699
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
1061 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nestled in 15 acres of landscaped surroundings, this recently renovated West Knoxville apartment complex offers gourmet kitchens, quartz countertops, air conditioning, and private patio/balcony. Enjoy 24-hour maintenance, basketball court and on-site laundry.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 12:25pm
18 Units Available
Element At Cedar Bluff
9015 Ten Mile Rd, Knoxville, TN
Studio
$699
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$789
607 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$839
850 sqft
Recently renovated apartments include new granite countertops, new stainless steel appliances, hardwood flooring, open kitchen and nickel finishes. Community grill stations, swimming pool and dog walking areas.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
8 Units Available
Windsor Court
614 Cedar Ln, Knoxville, TN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$640
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$730
800 sqft
Affordable apartments contain patios or balconies, air conditioning, and extra storage. Disability-accessible complex welcomes pets and accepts e-payments. Pool and on-site laundry. Proximity to I-75 and I-640 is ideal for commuters.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:04pm
2 Units Available
Peaks of Knoxville
4013 Peaks Landing Way, Knoxville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$680
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$830
1300 sqft
Nestled just off I-640 close to I-275. Family-friendly community with children's playground and on-site laundry facilities. Carpeted units with air conditioning, walk-in closets and ceiling fans.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 04:43pm
1 Unit Available
Inskip
1008 W. Parkway Ave
1008 West Parkway Avenue, Knoxville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$695
850 sqft
The Parkway Community is conveniently located off of Cedar Lane/Merchants Drive near Clinton Hwy. in North Knoxville.

1 of 2

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Fountain City
406 Watuaga Drive - 6
406 Watauga Dr, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$595
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Check out this great 2 bedroom townhome located in beautiful N. Knoxville. Conveniently located mins from shopping, schools, interstate, and downtown!! Call today to schedule your showing.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
1925 McCalla Ave - #2
1925 Mccalla Avenue, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$650
500 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1925 McCalla Ave - #2 in Knoxville. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
1923 McCalla Ave #C
1923 Mccalla Avenue, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$650
650 sqft
Section 8 Vouchers Only!... This cozy 1 bedroom. Call today to set your appointment to view!! Conveniently located mins from shopping, schools, interstate, and downtown!! Call today to schedule your showing. $650 Rent + $650 Deposit (O.A.C.

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
South Knoxville
211 Taliwa Gardens Drive
211 Taliwa Garden Dr, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$600
600 sqft
Studio Apartment Available!! Located in South Knoxville near Downtown, UT, and the interstate! - Quiet community - 600 square feet of living space - Locking storage closet - Private Patio - Recently renovated - Open floor plan - Pet friendly Rent:

1 of 1

Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
Lincoln Park
701 Chickamauga Ave 2
701 Chickamauga Avenue Northeast, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$700
600 sqft
701 Chickamauga Ave. Unit #2, Knoxville, TN37917 - Property Id: 253602 Effficient 1BR/1BA apartment with washer and dryer in the Lincoln Park area. Close to UT and downtown Knoxville. Water included in rent.

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
2755 Jersey Ave C402
2755 Jersey Avenue Southwest, Knoxville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$700
580 sqft
2 Bedroom Condo - 2 Bedroom and 1 Bath Condominium. Conveniently located near UTK campus. Walking distance to University Commons and other shopping/eating. New floors in the kitchen and bath.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
1901 E. 5th Ave - 10
1901 E 5th Ave, Knoxville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$695
650 sqft
This property is clean, quiet and serene! The neighborhood is well established and historic! Drive by and check out these 600 sq ft 2 bedroom and 1 bath apartments available NOW. Renting for only $725 a month + Security Deposit $725 (O.A.C.) .
Results within 10 miles of Knoxville

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
1704 Bobwhite Dr
1704 Bob White Drive, Maryville, TN
1 Bedroom
$550
100 sqft
Room 4 Rent! Upscale Home near Knoxville! - Property Id: 175528 ROOM 4 RENT All UTILITIES INCLUDED!!! Beautiful Fully furnished Home in Maryville. Fully stocked Kitchen (plates, bakeware, glasses, etc), Laundry Facilities.

July 2020 Knoxville Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Knoxville Rent Report. Knoxville rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Knoxville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Knoxville Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Knoxville Rent Report. Knoxville rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Knoxville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Knoxville rents increased significantly over the past month

Knoxville rents have increased 0.4% over the past month, but have decreased slightly by 0.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Knoxville stand at $791 for a one-bedroom apartment and $971 for a two-bedroom. This is the eighth straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in October of last year. Knoxville's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.9%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across cities in Tennessee

    While rent decreases have been occurring in the city of Knoxville over the past year, cities in the rest of the state are seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 8 of the largest 10 cities in Tennessee for which we have data. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.9% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Franklin is the most expensive of all Tennessee's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,339; of the 10 largest cities in the state that we have data for, Kingsport, where a two-bedroom goes for $609, is the only other major city besides Knoxville to see rents fall year-over-year (-0.3%).
    • Clarksville, Johnson City, and Chattanooga have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.5%, 2.2%, and 1.8%, respectively).

    Knoxville rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen slightly in Knoxville, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Knoxville is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Knoxville's median two-bedroom rent of $971 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Knoxville fell slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Knoxville than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than three times the price in Knoxville.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

