300 S. Gay St #302

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities alarm system elevator parking

Downtown Knoxville Condo - Property Id: 7417



This completely renovated 2BR/2BA condo is located in the historic 300 Building and in the heart of downtown Knoxville. At 1348 square feet, this residence features exposed brick walls, hardwood floors, expansive windows with abundant light, soaring ceilings, ceiling fans w/remotes in all rooms, high-end stainless steel appliances, LG steam front loading washer and dryer, custom cabinetry, granite countertops throughout, generous storage with custom closet built-ins, alarm system, secured building access, elevator and a balcony with a view of the 100 block of Gay St. and Summit Hill Drive. Off-street parking for one vehicle in a attached secured lot is included.



Credit and background checks required. Security deposit of $2,600. No pets and no smoking allowed on the property. The 300 Building is situated on the SE corner of Gay Street and Summit Hill Drive, just steps from the 100 block of Gay St., the Old City and Market Square.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/7417

Property Id 7417



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5868278)