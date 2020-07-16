All apartments in Knoxville
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:06 PM

300 S. Gay St #302

300 South Gay Street · (865) 924-1017
Location

300 South Gay Street, Knoxville, TN 37902
Downtown Knoxville

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit #302 · Avail. now

$2,600

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1348 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
elevator
parking
Downtown Knoxville Condo - Property Id: 7417

This completely renovated 2BR/2BA condo is located in the historic 300 Building and in the heart of downtown Knoxville. At 1348 square feet, this residence features exposed brick walls, hardwood floors, expansive windows with abundant light, soaring ceilings, ceiling fans w/remotes in all rooms, high-end stainless steel appliances, LG steam front loading washer and dryer, custom cabinetry, granite countertops throughout, generous storage with custom closet built-ins, alarm system, secured building access, elevator and a balcony with a view of the 100 block of Gay St. and Summit Hill Drive. Off-street parking for one vehicle in a attached secured lot is included.

Credit and background checks required. Security deposit of $2,600. No pets and no smoking allowed on the property. The 300 Building is situated on the SE corner of Gay Street and Summit Hill Drive, just steps from the 100 block of Gay St., the Old City and Market Square.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/7417
Property Id 7417

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5868278)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 300 S. Gay St #302 have any available units?
300 S. Gay St #302 has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Knoxville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Knoxville Rent Report.
What amenities does 300 S. Gay St #302 have?
Some of 300 S. Gay St #302's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 300 S. Gay St #302 currently offering any rent specials?
300 S. Gay St #302 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 300 S. Gay St #302 pet-friendly?
No, 300 S. Gay St #302 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Knoxville.
Does 300 S. Gay St #302 offer parking?
Yes, 300 S. Gay St #302 offers parking.
Does 300 S. Gay St #302 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 300 S. Gay St #302 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 300 S. Gay St #302 have a pool?
No, 300 S. Gay St #302 does not have a pool.
Does 300 S. Gay St #302 have accessible units?
No, 300 S. Gay St #302 does not have accessible units.
Does 300 S. Gay St #302 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 300 S. Gay St #302 has units with dishwashers.
