2016 Dawson Street - 407

Amenities
This studio apartment is on the 2nd floor and just blocks from all Sevier Avenue has to offer.
Unit has new stove and wall color is now a light grey.
Located just a block beyond the bridge, we offer a secluded setting within walking distance of everything downtown has to offer.
Rent plus the Utility Fee of $199 includes water, electric, cable, wifi, trash, and off-street parking. Making the monthly total $824 with all utilities included.
Additional Fees apply for 6 month leasing option and/or additional occupant.
We are a pet friendly community. There is a one time $250 pet fee per pet (limit 2, breed restrictions, and 30lb weigh limit).
There is a new on-site Laundry Facility for residents.
hiddenridgeknoxville.com