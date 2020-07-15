All apartments in Knoxville
2016 Dawson Street - 407
2016 Dawson Street - 407

2016 Dawson Street · No Longer Available
Location

2016 Dawson Street, Knoxville, TN 37920
South Waterfront

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
all utils included
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
This studio apartment is on the 2nd floor and just blocks from all Sevier Avenue has to offer.

Unit has new stove and wall color is now a light grey.
Located just a block beyond the bridge, we offer a secluded setting within walking distance of everything downtown has to offer.

Rent plus the Utility Fee of $199 includes water, electric, cable, wifi, trash, and off-street parking. Making the monthly total $824 with all utilities included.

Additional Fees apply for 6 month leasing option and/or additional occupant.

We are a pet friendly community. There is a one time $250 pet fee per pet (limit 2, breed restrictions, and 30lb weigh limit).

There is a new on-site Laundry Facility for residents.

hiddenridgeknoxville.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2016 Dawson Street - 407 have any available units?
2016 Dawson Street - 407 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Knoxville, TN.
How much is rent in Knoxville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Knoxville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2016 Dawson Street - 407 have?
Some of 2016 Dawson Street - 407's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2016 Dawson Street - 407 currently offering any rent specials?
2016 Dawson Street - 407 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2016 Dawson Street - 407 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2016 Dawson Street - 407 is pet friendly.
Does 2016 Dawson Street - 407 offer parking?
Yes, 2016 Dawson Street - 407 offers parking.
Does 2016 Dawson Street - 407 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2016 Dawson Street - 407 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2016 Dawson Street - 407 have a pool?
No, 2016 Dawson Street - 407 does not have a pool.
Does 2016 Dawson Street - 407 have accessible units?
No, 2016 Dawson Street - 407 does not have accessible units.
Does 2016 Dawson Street - 407 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2016 Dawson Street - 407 does not have units with dishwashers.
