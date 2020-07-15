2016 Dawson Street - 407

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly all utils included parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking internet access

This studio apartment is on the 2nd floor and just blocks from all Sevier Avenue has to offer.



Unit has new stove and wall color is now a light grey.

Located just a block beyond the bridge, we offer a secluded setting within walking distance of everything downtown has to offer.



Rent plus the Utility Fee of $199 includes water, electric, cable, wifi, trash, and off-street parking. Making the monthly total $824 with all utilities included.



Additional Fees apply for 6 month leasing option and/or additional occupant.



We are a pet friendly community. There is a one time $250 pet fee per pet (limit 2, breed restrictions, and 30lb weigh limit).



There is a new on-site Laundry Facility for residents.



hiddenridgeknoxville.com