3117 Cunningham Road

patio / balcony hardwood floors fire pit fireplace

CHARMING 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATHROOM BUNGALOW IN HALLS - Charming, 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 1930s, bungalow farmhouse in Halls/Powell area near country club and golf course. Enjoy the almost 1.5 acre lot from the enormous front porch or lovely back deck and fire pit. Beautiful original hardwood flooring throughout, 2 decorative fireplaces, tons of character and lots of natural light from large widows. 2 full Bathrooms and 2 possible Bedrooms on the main level including Master with decorative fireplace and attached Bath. Very large Kitchen with plenty of cabinet and counter space and eat-in area. Three possible Bedrooms upstairs and lots of storage space! Convenient access to schools, shopping, interstate and parks. Approx. 1600 sq. ft. with gas heat.

NO SMOKING. NO PETS.



DIRECTIONS: Emory Road to Dry Gap Pike - turn left onto Cunningham, pass golf course. Home on left!



Please call CBWW at (865) 584-4700 to schedule a showing or for more details.



