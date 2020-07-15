All apartments in Knox County
3117 Cunningham Road
Last updated April 4 2020 at 3:53 AM

3117 Cunningham Road

3117 Cunningham Road · (865) 584-4700
Location

3117 Cunningham Road, Knox County, TN 37918

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3117 Cunningham Road · Avail. now

$1,100

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1600 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
fire pit
fireplace
CHARMING 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATHROOM BUNGALOW IN HALLS - Charming, 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 1930s, bungalow farmhouse in Halls/Powell area near country club and golf course. Enjoy the almost 1.5 acre lot from the enormous front porch or lovely back deck and fire pit. Beautiful original hardwood flooring throughout, 2 decorative fireplaces, tons of character and lots of natural light from large widows. 2 full Bathrooms and 2 possible Bedrooms on the main level including Master with decorative fireplace and attached Bath. Very large Kitchen with plenty of cabinet and counter space and eat-in area. Three possible Bedrooms upstairs and lots of storage space! Convenient access to schools, shopping, interstate and parks. Approx. 1600 sq. ft. with gas heat.
NO SMOKING. NO PETS.

DIRECTIONS: Emory Road to Dry Gap Pike - turn left onto Cunningham, pass golf course. Home on left!

Please call CBWW at (865) 584-4700 to schedule a showing or for more details.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2490462)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

