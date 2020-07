Amenities

patio / balcony

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities

10328 Iverson Lane Available 08/01/20 Hardin Valley 4 Bedroom Home - Wow, great house and much bigger than it looks

Main level master suite plus second bedroom and bath on main level

Upstairs has another second bedroom with private bathroom, plus a 4th bedroom or bonus, plus a loft for play or office.

Open family room and kitchen with dining area and breakfast bar.

Private patio in the back.

Just a couple minutes from Pellissippi Parkway (I-140).



REA Property Management Select 865-539-3127

or call/text Melissa directly at 865-250-5841.



(RLNE5879509)