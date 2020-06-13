Apartment List
28 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Johnson City, TN

Finding an apartment in Johnson City that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing yo... Read Guide >
6 Units Available
6 Units Available
Sterling Hills
1 Milligan Ln, Johnson City, TN
1 Bedroom
$610
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$790
963 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Sterling Hills, our beautiful community in Johnson City, TN! Here, our residents come first. Each resident can benefit from beautifully landscaped grounds, modern apartment features, and various community amenities.
Mountain Home
65 Units Available
Mountain Home
65 Units Available
Monarch 815
1109 University Pkwy, Johnson City, TN
2 Bedrooms
$569
463 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$449
351 sqft
College is supposed to be the best years of your life. Your home during college should make no exception. Here at The Arch this isnt your ordinary student housing community near East Tennessee State University.
8 Units Available
8 Units Available
Miller Crest Apartment Homes
1000 Savignon Ct, Johnson City, TN
1 Bedroom
$779
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$879
960 sqft
You belong among the luxury and beauty of Miller Crest. Situated on over 25 acres of picturesque landscaping, you will enjoy more than just a scenic view. The ease of living will astound you.
Last updated June 13 at 06:30pm
Knob Creek Historic District
27 Units Available
Haven at Knob Creek
1185 W Mountain View Rd, Johnson City, TN
1 Bedroom
$799
882 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
With a gym, a sand volleyball court and an outdoor fireplace, this apartment community is near I-26, shopping and East Tennessee State University. Apartment homes feature detached garages, gourmet kitchens, and nine-foot ceilings.
7 Units Available
7 Units Available
Blue Ridge Apartments
2610 Plymouth Rd, Johnson City, TN
1 Bedroom
$705
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$575
867 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$785
1019 sqft
You can't find a more beautiful view in Johnson City than at Blue Ridge Apartments. Our beautifully landscaped property includes 2 separate playgrounds, a sand volleyball court and Picnic Areas with BBQ grills.
3 Units Available
Stoneybrook Heights Apartments
512 Swadley Rd, Johnson City, TN
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$665
1026 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$850
1251 sqft
Choose just the right size from our beautifully maintained 2, 3 and 4 bedroom apartments.

Mountain Home
1 Unit Available
Mountain Home
1 Unit Available
305-1 W Main Street
305 W Main St, Johnson City, TN
1 Bedroom
$425
685 sqft
305-1 W Main Street Available 07/01/20 Large One Bedroom Apartment-COMING SOON - Duplex apartment located in Johnson City, TN on 305 W Main Street, Unit 1, offered exclusively by Property Listing & Rental Agency.

Mountain Home
1 Unit Available
Mountain Home
1 Unit Available
200 South Boone Street
200 South Boone Street, Johnson City, TN
1 Bedroom
$650
400 sqft
Cozy 1 BR 1 Bath efficiency apartment located in Downtown Johnson City. This home is pet friendly and includes ALL UTILITIES! Please apply at LondonLivingJC.com .

Downtown Johnson City
1 Unit Available
Downtown Johnson City
1 Unit Available
116 East Market Street
116 E Market St, Johnson City, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1249 sqft
The Pearl | Located in the heart of rapidly-growing Downtown Johnson City; this newly-renovated building has a Danish-modern aesthetic and a light and airy feel. This loft features 2 bedrooms/2.5 baths.

West Davis Park
1 Unit Available
West Davis Park
1 Unit Available
200 - 206 East Watauga Avenue, Johnson City, TN 37601 - 204-03
206 East Watauga Avenue, Johnson City, TN
1 Bedroom
$600
500 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1 Bedroom 1 Bath apartment located just .5 miles from downtown Johnson City. This home includes water,trash, sewage, WiFi, and a 24/7 laundry facility! This property includes WiFi, water, trash pickup, and a coin/card operated laundry facility.

Mountain Home
1 Unit Available
Mountain Home
1 Unit Available
114 Wilson Avenue Unit 4
114 Wilson Ave, Johnson City, TN
2 Bedrooms
$750
900 sqft
This two-bedroom, one bath apartment is situated inside Downtown Johnson City, located near East Tennessee State University. This home allows the convenience of walking or biking to nearby shops, eatery's, and the university.

Mountain Home
1 Unit Available
Mountain Home
1 Unit Available
112 Wilson Avenue Unit 2
112 Wilson Ave, Johnson City, TN
2 Bedrooms
$750
907 sqft
This two-bedroom, one bath apartment is situated inside Downtown Johnson City, located near East Tennessee State University. This home allows the convenience of walking or biking to nearby shops, eatery's, and the university.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
402 Ketron Lane
402 Ketron Lane, Johnson City, TN
3 Bedrooms
$850
1152 sqft
402 Ketron Lane Johnson City, TN 37601 - Three-bedroom, one bathroom one level home with an additional room that could be used as a den or an extra bedroom. The home is situated on a large double lot, with a partially fenced back yard.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
512 Thomas Street
512 Thomas St, Johnson City, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1300 sqft
512 Thomas Street Johnson City, TN 37604 - Duplex - Like new! 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms. One car garage. Washer & Dryer hook- ups. -No Smoking- Mowing included. Enjoy the upper back deck for grilling or just relaxing outside. (RLNE5649145)

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
1907 Eastwood Drive
1907 Eastwood Drive, Johnson City, TN
2 Bedrooms
$900
1907 Eastwood Drive Johnson City TN 37604 - Cozy 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in the heart of Johnson City. This updated home offers a master suite, living room, 2nd bedroom and bathroom. Large carport and nice back patio to enjoy the outside scenery.
Gray
1 Unit Available
Gray
1 Unit Available
104 Majestic Dr. #2
104 Majestic Drive, Gray, TN
2 Bedrooms
$940
1400 sqft
104 Majestic Dr. #2 Gray, TN 37615 - Wonderful location and convenience. Please come take a look at this 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom duplex that has mowing, water, & trash included.
1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
672 Lakeside Dock Drive
672 Lakeside Dock Drive, Sullivan County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1632 sqft
672 Lakeside Dock Drive Kingsport, TN 37663 - Great Rental Either Unfurnished or Fully Furnished Lake Front Extremely beautiful view of the lake and shoreline. This property has that natural simple feelinga cozy place to call home.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
312-4 W. Main St.
312 W Main St, Jonesborough, TN
2 Bedrooms
$800
1431 sqft
312-4 W. Main St. Jonesborough, TN 37659 - Downtown living In the middle of Historical Jonesborough this 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom spacious Condo is situated in the well-established Academy Hill area of Downtown Jonesborough, TN.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
151 Cecil Gray Rd
151 Cecil Gray Road, Washington County, TN
1 Bedroom
$395
350 sqft
ROOM TO RENT $395 per month/$395 Deposit. Female. Single occupancy. Unfurnished/furnished bedroom in large home in the country near Jonesborough, Tn.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
816 Hamilton Road
816 Hamilton Rd, Sullivan County, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
3322 sqft
816 Hamilton Road Blountville, TN 37617 - This custom built rental is spacious with 2 master suites! Immediate access to Boone Lake and HOA dock. Stone fireplace, custom cabinets, granite counters.
Downtown Kingsport
25 Units Available
Downtown Kingsport
25 Units Available
Town Park Lofts
455 W Sullivan St, Kingsport, TN
1 Bedroom
$835
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Town Park Lofts Apartments! As a resident, you'll enjoy modern interior design in our one, two, and three bedroom apartments, along with an extensive selection of unparalleled amenities.

Hickory Hills
1 Unit Available
Hickory Hills
1 Unit Available
4533 Ronald Drive
4533 Ronald Drive, Kingsport, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2233 sqft
4533 Ronald Drive Available 07/01/20 4533 Ronald Drive Kingsport, TN 37664 - Beautiful 4 bedroom 1.5 bathroom home in quiet Cooks Valley neighborhood. No carpet. New granite countertops and subway tile backsplash.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
1314 Putnam Street
1314 Putman Street, Kingsport, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1492 sqft
1314 Putnam Street Kingsport, TN 37660 - Beautiful 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom home in the well-established Sevier Terrace neighborhood. Property is currently receiving some updates with new paint throughout and will be receiving a very deep cleaning.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
1025 Riverside Avenue
1025 Riverside Avenue, Kingsport, TN
2 Bedrooms
$780
896 sqft
1025 Riverside - This cute 2 bedroom, 1 bath home offers CH/A, Washer/Dryer Hook ups, and fenced in back yard. Located in the Jackson Elementary, Lincoln Heights MS, and Dobyns Bennett HS district.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Johnson City, TN

Finding an apartment in Johnson City that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

