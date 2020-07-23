/
/
hawkins county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 4:32 AM
18 Apartments for rent in Hawkins County, TN📍
1 of 1
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
101 Jackson Road
101 Jackson Road, Hawkins County, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
1204 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 101 Jackson Road in Hawkins County. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 4
Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
303 Farside Drive - 2
303 Far Side Dr, Rogersville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$550
790 sqft
Tucked In The Lush Mountains Of East Tennessee Next To A Food Joint, Perfect Right? And a Dollar General!
1 of 3
Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
305 Farside Drive - 4
305 Far Side Dr, Rogersville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$600
790 sqft
City School, Close to Shopping
Results within 1 mile of Hawkins County
1 of 18
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
549 North Holston River Road, Apt B
549 N Holston River Dr, Sullivan County, TN
2 Bedrooms
$725
1150 sqft
549 North Holston River Road, Apt B Kingsport, TN 37660 - This two bedroom townhome apartment has all neutral colors, neutral carpet and laminate floors in bath and kitchen. The kitchen has stove, dishwasher and refrigerator with w/d hook ups .
Results within 5 miles of Hawkins County
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
7 Units Available
Downtown Kingsport
Town Park Lofts
455 W Sullivan St, Kingsport, TN
1 Bedroom
$825
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Town Park Lofts Apartments! As a resident, you'll enjoy modern interior design in our one, two, and three bedroom apartments, along with an extensive selection of unparalleled amenities.
1 of 30
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
412 Unit C Manor Drive
412 Manor Dr, Kingsport, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1424 sqft
412 Unit C Manor Drive Kingsport, TN 37660 - Beautiful two story condo located in Ridgefields. It features new laminate hardwoods throughout the main level. Office/breakfast nook is open to the kitchen which features all appliances.
1 of 15
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1110 Wateree Street
1110 Wateree Street, Kingsport, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1110 Wateree Street Kingsport, TN 37660 - Beautiful home with charm and character for rent! Great location downtown in a desirable neighborhood. Hardwood through out the home.
1 of 10
Last updated July 22 at 08:37 AM
1 Unit Available
124 Bloomingdale Pike
124 Bloomingdale Pike, Kingsport, TN
1 Bedroom
$675
695 sqft
Built in 1969, BLOOMINGDALE TERRACE is an excellent Apartment Community featuring 80 one, two and three bedroom units averaging approximately 1009 square feet. It consists of 9 buildings, with brick and frame exterior setting on 8.3 acres.
1 of 23
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
683 Bell Road
683 Bell Road, Morristown, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
972 sqft
3 bedroom/2 bath available 5-1-2020 - Nice updated 3 bedroom/2 bath home with 1 car garage available on the east end of Morristown. Located close to Wal-mart and College Square Mall.Stainless appliances.
1 of 13
Last updated April 9 at 11:24 AM
1 Unit Available
123 Hale Avenue (1914)
123 Hale Ave, Morristown, TN
2 Bedrooms
$500
850 sqft
Now available 2 bedroom 1 bath townhouse - Morristown, TN - Now available 2 bedroom 1 bath townhouse centrally located in the middle of Morristown, TN.
Results within 10 miles of Hawkins County
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Highland Park
2132 Memorial Court
2132 Memorial Court, Kingsport, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
3238 sqft
2132 Memorial Court Kingsport, TN 37664 - Very nice 4 bedroom 2 bath brick two story home in a great city location. Hardwood floors throughout. Nice kitchen with stainless appliances, tile flooring.
1 of 13
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
4145 Skyland Drive
4145 Skyland Drive, Kingsport, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1820 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 4145 Skyland Drive in Kingsport. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 28
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
1585 Fort Henry Drive Unit 2D
1585 Fort Henry Drive, Kingsport, TN
2 Bedrooms
$825
1120 sqft
1585 Fort Henry Drive Unit 2D Kingsport, TN 37664 - This 1st level condo at Fort Henry Arms is conveniently located in the heart of Kingsport if you like easy living this is the place for you! SO MANY AMENITIES water, trash, mowing ALL included in
1 of 19
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
3245 Atoka Ln
3245 Atoka Lane, Kingsport, TN
3 Bedrooms
$795
864 sqft
3br one level home in Kingsport city - Please, serious inquires only. Must have $25 application fee and full deposit of $795 immediately available. Sorry but Section 8 not accepted. Photo ID and proof of income must be provided with application.
1 of 10
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
2307 Sulpher Springs
2307 Sulphur Springs Road, Hamblen County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$700
804 sqft
Affordable 3 bedroom 1 bath home in Morristown, TN - 3 bedroom 1 bath single family home located at 2307 Sulpher Springs Rd. If you would like to schedule a viewing please call our office. You can register for a seIf showing by registering at www.
1 of 19
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
1908 Bowater Drive
1908 Bowater Dr, Kingsport, TN
Studio
$2,400
3200 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1908 Bowater Drive in Kingsport. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 9
Last updated October 28 at 02:06 PM
1 Unit Available
1733 Jefferson Avenue
1733 Jefferson Avenue, Kingsport, TN
3 Bedrooms
$795
1234 sqft
1733 Jefferson Avenue Available 11/01/19 1733 Jefferson Avenue Kingsport, TN 37664 - This remodeled cottage is in move in condition. Hardwood floors throughout the home. Has all Kitchen appliances. Unfinished basement with washer/dryer hookup.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Hawkins County area include East Tennessee State University, Tennessee College of Applied Technology-Knoxville, The University of Tennessee-Knoxville, Milligan College, and Asheville-Buncombe Technical Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Knoxville, Asheville, Johnson City, Kingsport, and Seymour have apartments for rent.