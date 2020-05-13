All apartments in Hamblen County
Last updated May 13 2020 at 12:12 PM

2307 Sulpher Springs

2307 Sulphur Springs Road · (423) 212-7444 ext. 1
Location

2307 Sulphur Springs Road, Hamblen County, TN 37813

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2307 Sulpher Springs · Avail. now

$700

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 804 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Affordable 3 bedroom 1 bath home in Morristown, TN - 3 bedroom 1 bath single family home located at 2307 Sulpher Springs Rd.

If you would like to schedule a viewing please call our office. You can register for a seIf showing by registering at www.rently.com. If you would like to apply please visit our website at www.smgtn.com, there is a $35.00 application fee. We will verify the last 5 years of residential history, verify the income (must be 3 times the monthly rent amount), we also run a credit/criminal background check.

Witt Elementary School
Lincoln Heights Middle School
Morristown West High School

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3004860)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2307 Sulpher Springs have any available units?
2307 Sulpher Springs has a unit available for $700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 2307 Sulpher Springs currently offering any rent specials?
2307 Sulpher Springs is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2307 Sulpher Springs pet-friendly?
No, 2307 Sulpher Springs is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hamblen County.
Does 2307 Sulpher Springs offer parking?
No, 2307 Sulpher Springs does not offer parking.
Does 2307 Sulpher Springs have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2307 Sulpher Springs does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2307 Sulpher Springs have a pool?
No, 2307 Sulpher Springs does not have a pool.
Does 2307 Sulpher Springs have accessible units?
No, 2307 Sulpher Springs does not have accessible units.
Does 2307 Sulpher Springs have units with dishwashers?
No, 2307 Sulpher Springs does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2307 Sulpher Springs have units with air conditioning?
No, 2307 Sulpher Springs does not have units with air conditioning.
