accessible apartments
19 Accessible Apartments for rent in Germantown, TN
12 Units Available
Villas at Houston Levee West Apartments
10041 Blue Rapid Ln, Germantown, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,020
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1209 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,538
1486 sqft
This charming community offers designer finishes throughout including a chef-inspired kitchen, attached garages, and garden tubs. Pet-friendly. On-site electronic charging areas, fitness center, and a resort-style pool.
Gray's Creek
20 Units Available
Villas at Houston Levee East Apartments
10107 Havanese Ln, Germantown, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,150
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,361
1226 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,518
1486 sqft
Close to I-40 and area parks. Ample amenities including a fitness center, pool, electronic charging areas, grilling stations, and a playground. Spacious interiors with open floor plans and chef-inspired kitchens.
$
29 Units Available
The Retreat at Germantown
7865 Grove Ct W, Germantown, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,165
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,171
1189 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,580
1518 sqft
Your New Life Awaits. Introducing an exciting new life- The Retreat at Germantown. Perfectly positioned in the center of it all, The Retreat at Germantown has something to offer everyone.
63 Units Available
Thornwood
1941 South Germantown Road, Germantown, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,588
1028 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,208
1480 sqft
Experience the comforts of luxury living without the hassles of upkeep. Only steps away from GPAC, the library, parks, dining and shopping, The Residences at Thornwood apartment homes are convenient to everywhere you want to be.
Results within 1 mile of Germantown
Lakes of Forest Hill
31 Units Available
Miller Creek at Germantown
3769 Skipping Stone Trce, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,000
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1382 sqft
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and large closets. Located in the Germantown neighborhood close to shopping and nightlife.
$
Cedar Lake
61 Units Available
Springs at Forest Hill
3750 Moraine St, Memphis, TN
Studio
$1,042
606 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,315
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,413
1131 sqft
With impeccable attention to detail and thoughtfully designed extras, the townhome-style apartments at Springs at Forest Hill offer luxury living. Choose from the studio, one, two, or three bedroom apartments to find the perfect one for your needs.
$
21 Units Available
Kirby Station
6653 N Quail Hollow, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$878
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,063
1036 sqft
Minutes from I-240 as well as the Germantown shopping area. A 25-acre community with an outside fireplace, fitness center, and lighted tennis court. Apartments feature wood-burning fireplaces, private balconies or patios, and Whirlpool appliances.
Results within 5 miles of Germantown
Hunters Hollow North
73 Units Available
The Reserve at Dexter Lake
1505 Dexter Lake Dr, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$970
997 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,029
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,212
1315 sqft
Located just moments from the Market of Wolfcreek and Walmart Supercenter, this community has its own lake, gazebo, fishing boats and athletic facility. In-unit features include spa-like bathrooms, private garages and outdoor storage.
Parkway Village
2 Units Available
Clearbrook Village Apartments
3516 Tall Oaks Cir, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$725
980 sqft
Welcome home to Clearbrook Village Apartments. We are conveniently located in Memphis, TN within walking distance to local shopping and entertainment.
River Oaks
23 Units Available
Arbors River Oaks
225 Arbor Commons Cir, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,210
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1287 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,865
1604 sqft
Relaxing complex featuring one to three-bedroom apartments in Germantown, East Memphis. Located next to Shelby Farms Park, near the Avron B. Fogelman Expressway. Pool, cyber cafe and fitness gallery available to residents.
14 Units Available
Carrington at Schilling Farms
1020 Schilling Row Ave, Collierville, TN
Studio
$1,333
1208 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,160
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,339
1193 sqft
The Carrington at Schilling Farms offers luxury apartments for rent in Collierville, TN's most prestigious master-planned community.
Hickory Hill
12 Units Available
Hedgerow
4733 Heather Row, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$640
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$740
976 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$890
1209 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hedgerow in Memphis. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
Gramercy Park Townhomes
2163 Nathaniel Cir W, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$675
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Gramercy Park Townhomes in Memphis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 10 miles of Germantown
Wolfchase
11 Units Available
Preserve at Bartlett
8840 Bristol Park Dr, Bartlett, TN
1 Bedroom
$969
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,287
1218 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,713
1441 sqft
Luxury apartments with one, two or three bedrooms. Community amenities include playground, pool, gym and on-site laundry. Units feature fireplace and patio or balcony, and come furnished. Pets welcomed for an additional fee.
Countrywood
15 Units Available
Lincoln at Wolfchase
2460 Vintage Dr, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$821
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$907
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments with bay windows, high ceilings, walk-in closets and garden tubs. In the vicinity of Wolfchase Mall, the pet-friendly community has a swimming pool, a business center and grilling stations, among other amenities.
$
Wolfchase
20 Units Available
Crescent at Wolfchase Apartment Homes
7819 Crescent Ridge Ln, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,020
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
1021 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,410
1206 sqft
Located close to Highway 64 and I-40. Units have controlled access entry gate, scenic pond and 24-hour fitness center. Located close to Shelby County School District schools and the University of Memphis.
11 Units Available
Houston Levee
9940 Paddle Wheel Dr, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$906
1040 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,274
1343 sqft
Charming apartments with easy access to I-40. Air conditioning, walk-in closets and eat-in kitchens. Garden tubs. Community has tennis court and pool. Guest suite available for visitors.
14 Units Available
Twin Oaks
4819 Winchester Rd, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$540
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$665
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$700
1313 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Twin Oaks in Memphis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Springhill Community Civic Club
4 Units Available
Jamesbridge Apartments
3815 N Advantage Way Dr, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$656
888 sqft
Jamesbridge is a unique community with 2 lakes stocked with fish. The community has 3 beautiful bridges to fish from. The community is located close to Interstate 240 for easy access.
