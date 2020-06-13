Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:34 PM

105 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in East Ridge, TN

Finding an apartment in East Ridge that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it's very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you'll have to pay a premium for bringing your d...
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
East Ridge
6 Units Available
The Belvoir
3725 Fountain Ave, East Ridge, TN
1 Bedroom
$765
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$780
976 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$915
1244 sqft
Lots of square footage, new windows, new roofs, new low flush toilets, new sink fixtures, new shower fixtures, new playground, new picnic area, new laundry room.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
East Ridge
1 Unit Available
2162 Dugan Street
2162 Dugan Street, East Ridge, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
950 sqft
2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Townhome in East Ridge! - Welcome home to 2162 Dugan Street! This adorable townhome is all you could want or need! It offers two bedrooms, both with their own bathroom, brand new carpet, garage and driveway parking, a fireplace

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
East Ridge
1 Unit Available
1525 Springvale Road
1525 Springvale Road, East Ridge, TN
2 Bedrooms
$975
1023 sqft
1525 Springvale Road Available 06/30/20 Coming soon...Cozy 2 bedroom 1 bath East Ridge home including lawn care. - Coming soon...This cozy home is located on a quiet street in East Ridge just minutes from I-75.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
East Ridge
1 Unit Available
915 S Seminole Dr
915 South Seminole Drive, East Ridge, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$699
800 sqft
Deposit is $500 Water is included with the complex and will be $50 extra per month on rent. Sewer charges will be $40 on top of the rent. This is not optional. We now offer a GREAT deal on internet at the complex.

1 of 18

Last updated May 4 at 11:11am
East Ridge
1 Unit Available
1334 Ridgefield Circle
1334 Ridgefield Circle, East Ridge, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1300 sqft
This beautifully remodelled 3 bedroom, 1 1/2 bathroom home is going to amaze! Granite countertops, fenced in back yard, storage building, covered back porch, and 1 car garage gives you all the amenities you could want out of a single family home.
Results within 1 mile of East Ridge
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Hickory Valley - Hamilton Place
6 Units Available
Parc 1346
1346 Gunbarrel Rd, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,019
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,159
1264 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,496
1394 sqft
Introducing an exciting new life- PARC 1346. Perfectly positioned in the center of it all, PARC 1346 in Chattanooga has something to offer everyone.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Hickory Valley - Hamilton Place
8 Units Available
Amberleigh Ridge
7205 Aventine Way, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,129
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,164
1051 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
CHATTANOOGA'S ONLY RESORT COMMUNITY!Exclusive Amenities. Extraordinary Services. Better Living.Amberleigh Ridge is THE premier choice for apartment homes in Chattanooga,TN.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
Woodmore - Dalewood
5 Units Available
The Grove at Hickory Valley
1521 Hickory Valley Rd, Chattanooga, TN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$869
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$989
893 sqft
Close to golfing, the new VW plant and Chattanooga Airport. Concrete building construction means quieter, more private living. Newly renovated interiors. Located near I-75, just minutes from the Hamilton Place Mall.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Cedar Hill
1 Unit Available
3100 E. 44th Street
3100 East 44th Street, Chattanooga, TN
3 Bedrooms
$925
1363 sqft
Cute Single Family Home in Cedar Hills! - You don't want to miss this three bedroom,one bath home in Chattanooga.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Brainerd
1 Unit Available
313 McBrien Rd A
313 Mc Brien Road, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$825
313 McBrien Rd A Available 06/26/20 Coming Soon - Spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath duplex - No showings until 6/19/2020 - All utilities included in this unit and it has plenty of space. Conveniently located off of I24.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Woodmore - Dalewood
1 Unit Available
305 N Moore Road
305 North Moore Road, Chattanooga, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1200 sqft
305 N Moore Road Available 06/19/20 Updated Single Family Home! - We don't want to miss out on this updated 3 bedroom home with newer paint, refinished hard wood floors throughout, tile in the kitchen and bathroom, appliances include fridge and

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Ridgedale - Oak Grove - Clifton Hills
1 Unit Available
1021 Peachtree Street
1021 Peachtree Street, Chattanooga, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,000
1312 sqft
1021 Peachtree Street Available 07/08/20 COMING in July! Great Renovated 4 bedroom, 1.5 baths near downtown for $1000 a month - Awesome Deal for a 4 bedroom, 1.5 baths close to downtown, bus stop, I-24, etc.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Cedar Hill
1 Unit Available
4315 13th Avenue
4315 13th Avenue, Chattanooga, TN
3 Bedrooms
$995
1177 sqft
4315 13th Avenue Available 08/01/20 Coming in August! Gorgeous, newly renovated 3 bedroom with an almost new kitchen - Beautiful, newly renovated home in East Lake.

1 of 47

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Brainerd
1 Unit Available
104 N Moore Rd
104 North Moore Road, Chattanooga, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1254 sqft
3 Bedroom, 1 Bath Charmer! - Welcome home to 104 N Moore Road! When you arrive at this home you'll notice an adorable house with a fenced in backyard, plenty of parking, and a very convenient location.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
101 Sunset Dr
101 Sunset Drive, Rossville, GA
Studio
$1,100
1528 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Fresh and clean one level living. 2 BR/1 BTH with all living areas on one level and no steps from parking.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 09:39pm
1 Unit Available
130 Everglades Boulevard
130 Everglades Boulevard, Catoosa County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$995
1008 sqft
This is a beautiful 3 bedroom and 2 bath home located in Rossville! The main living area has hardwood flooring and bedrooms all have vinyl flooring. On the main floor, you will find a spacious living room and a den.

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Ridgedale - Oak Grove - Clifton Hills
1 Unit Available
1300 S Watkins St
1300 South Watkins Street, Chattanooga, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1084 sqft
For more information, contact Mac Hibbett at (423) 596-3004. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/chattanooga/1318738 to view more pictures of this property. Corner lot rental in Ridgedale! This crafstman/bungalow is a 2 bedroom 1 full bath home.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 08:43pm
Brainerd
1 Unit Available
119 Hollyberry lane Unit 153
119 Hollyberry Lane, Chattanooga, TN
2 Bedrooms
$710
625 sqft
1 Unit single-family home We provide water, sewer and trash. Small pets under 25 pounds allowed, with $250 pet deposit paid.
Results within 5 miles of East Ridge
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
North Chattanooga - Hill City - UTC
38 Units Available
5 Points Northshore
328 Cherokee Boulevard, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,145
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
1138 sqft
Nestled in the eclectic 5 points neighborhood, 5 Points North Shore takes luxury living to the next level.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
6 Units Available
Reserve at Creekside
1340 Reserve Way, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,414
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,407
1342 sqft
Numerous special amenities like saltwater pool, community gardens, dog park, sauna, gym and more. 1-3 bedroom units include unique features, such as crown molding, granite countertops and private balconies. Close to I-75 and Heritage Park.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
North Chattanooga - Hill City - UTC
41 Units Available
Bluebird Row
1348 Passenger Street, Chattanooga, TN
Studio
$1,119
650 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,245
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,637
1169 sqft
Bluebird Row is a unique community in the heart of Chattanooga, Tennessee. Technology is at the forefront of Bluebird Row's accommodations to ensure you will enjoy both convenience and splendor.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
Downtown Chattanooga
4 Units Available
Bread Factory Lofts
1615 Cowart Street, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$899
737 sqft
Free Rent Until May! Limited Time on Select Units! The Bread Factory Lofts were originally built in the 1920's as the Holsom Bread Factory. In 2003 the building was transformed into 26 uniquely designed apartment homes.
Verified

1 of 98

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
Bonny Oaks - Highway 58
16 Units Available
Laurel Ridge Apartments
4715 Bonny Oaks Dr, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$863
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
1020 sqft
A modern community with unique floor plans, updated countertops and hardwood-style flooring. Minutes from area shopping and dining. On-site tennis court, sports court and shaded dog park.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:49pm
Downtown Chattanooga
21 Units Available
Market City Center
728 Market Street, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,263
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,671
1061 sqft
Boutiques, restaurants, first-class office space, and above it all, beautifully appointed apartment living in the heart of downtown Chattanooga.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in East Ridge, TN

Finding an apartment in East Ridge that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

