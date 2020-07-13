/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:38 AM
95 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in East Ridge, TN
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
East Ridge
Summit East Ridge
3725 Fountain Ave, East Ridge, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$865
976 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Lots of square footage, new windows, new roofs, new low flush toilets, new sink fixtures, new shower fixtures, new playground, new picnic area, new laundry room.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
East Ridge
710 Brookfield Avenue
710 Brookfield Avenue, East Ridge, TN
5 Bedrooms
$2,650
4023 sqft
710 Brookfield Avenue Available 07/27/20 COMING SOON! Beautiful 5 Bedroom Home in East Ridge with Tons of Space and Convenience to Downtown and Hamilton Place - Looking for a home with tons of space for your growing family? Then look no further than
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
East Ridge
1525 Springvale Road
1525 Springvale Road, East Ridge, TN
2 Bedrooms
$975
1023 sqft
Cozy 2 bedroom 1 bath East Ridge home including lawn care. - This cozy home is located on a quiet street in East Ridge just minutes from I-75. It has 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, a nice bonus/TV room.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
East Ridge
5315 Marion Ave
5315 Marion Avenue, East Ridge, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
972 sqft
Newly Renovated! 2 BR/1 BA Bungalow in East Ridge with Large Fenced Backyard, Private Driveway - This Newly renovated 2 bedroom, 1 bath home is located in quiet area of East Ridge.
Last updated May 4 at 11:11am
East Ridge
1334 Ridgefield Circle
1334 Ridgefield Circle, East Ridge, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1300 sqft
This beautifully remodelled 3 bedroom, 1 1/2 bathroom home is going to amaze! Granite countertops, fenced in back yard, storage building, covered back porch, and 1 car garage gives you all the amenities you could want out of a single family home.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
East Ridge
6905 Moreview Road
6905 Moreview Road, East Ridge, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1139 sqft
Coming Soon - Single Family Home - in East Ridge - This 2BR/1BA house is in a great location and includes hardwood floors, central heating and air, refrigerator, stove and washer/dryer connections. Very large fenced in flat yard. Attached carport.
Results within 1 mile of East Ridge
Last updated July 13 at 06:13am
Woodmore - Dalewood
The Grove at Hickory Valley
1521 Hickory Valley Rd, Chattanooga, TN
Studio
$789
479 sqft
1 Bedroom
$869
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$989
893 sqft
Close to golfing, the new VW plant and Chattanooga Airport. Concrete building construction means quieter, more private living. Newly renovated interiors. Located near I-75, just minutes from the Hamilton Place Mall.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
Hickory Valley - Hamilton Place
Parc 1346
1346 Gunbarrel Rd, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$986
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
1264 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,288
1394 sqft
Introducing an exciting new life- PARC 1346. Perfectly positioned in the center of it all, PARC 1346 in Chattanooga has something to offer everyone.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
Hickory Valley - Hamilton Place
Amberleigh Ridge
7205 Aventine Way, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$995
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,169
1051 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
CHATTANOOGA'S ONLY RESORT COMMUNITY!Exclusive Amenities. Extraordinary Services. Better Living.Amberleigh Ridge is THE premier choice for apartment homes in Chattanooga,TN.
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
Ridgedale - Oak Grove - Clifton Hills
1025 Peachtree St
1025 Peachtree Street, Chattanooga, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1260 sqft
For more information, contact Mac Hibbett at (423) 596-3004. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/chattanooga/1320782 to view more pictures of this property.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
Cedar Hill
3100 E. 44th Street
3100 East 44th Street, Chattanooga, TN
3 Bedrooms
$895
1363 sqft
Cute Single Family Home in Cedar Hills! - You don't want to miss this three bedroom,one bath home in Chattanooga.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
Cedar Hill
4315 13th Avenue
4315 13th Avenue, Chattanooga, TN
3 Bedrooms
$995
1177 sqft
Coming Soon! Gorgeous, newly renovated 3 bedroom with an almost new kitchen - Beautiful, newly renovated home in East Lake. This 3 bedroom 2 bath has a spacious kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops.
Last updated July 13 at 08:38am
Brainerd
119 Hollyberry lane Unit 153
119 Hollyberry Lane, Chattanooga, TN
2 Bedrooms
$710
625 sqft
1 Unit single-family home We provide water, sewer and trash. Small pets under 25 pounds allowed, with $250 pet deposit paid.
Results within 5 miles of East Ridge
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
North Chattanooga - Hill City - UTC
5 Points Northshore
328 Cherokee Boulevard, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,095
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,560
1138 sqft
Nestled in the eclectic 5 points neighborhood, 5 Points North Shore takes luxury living to the next level.
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
Bonny Oaks - Highway 58
Laurel Ridge Apartments
4715 Bonny Oaks Dr, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$844
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,038
1020 sqft
A modern community with unique floor plans, updated countertops and hardwood-style flooring. Minutes from area shopping and dining. On-site tennis court, sports court and shaded dog park.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
Standifer Place
3400 Jenkins Rd, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$869
1044 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
1312 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,199
1547 sqft
Discover the good life at Standifer Place Apartments in Chattanooga, TN. Offering a list of exciting amenities, our spacious one, two, and three-bedroom apartments take luxurious apartment living to a whole new level.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
Westview - Mountain Shadows
The Shallowford
7510 Shallowford Rd, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$990
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautifully appointed apartments with nine-foot ceilings, walk-in closets, crown moldings and French doors. Community features 24-hour maintenance, pool, gym and dog park on the premises.
Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
North Chattanooga - Hill City - UTC
Lofts at Tremont
110 Tremont St, Chattanooga, TN
Studio
$920
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,195
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
965 sqft
One of our most popular additions to Wise Properties, located in the heart of the Northshore area. Within walking distance to shops, restaurants, and area attractions.
Last updated July 13 at 06:36am
Glenwood - Eastdale
City View Apartments
2709 Citico Avenue, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$755
976 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Settled on the hills of Missionary Ridge with wonderful views of Downtown Chattanooga, Lookout, and Signal Mountains, City View has the best views in town! The community is within mins of Downtown, The Chattanooga Aquarium, and Chattanooga City Zoo.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
Downtown Chattanooga
Walnut Commons
212 Walnut St, Chattanooga, TN
Studio
$899
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$949
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,479
978 sqft
Walnut Commons offers sleek studio, one, and two bedroom apartment home options. Spacious floor plans with European balconies, elegant finishes and fully equipped kitchens help to provide the best in downtown living.
Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
North Chattanooga - Hill City - UTC
Bluebird Row
1348 Passenger Street, Chattanooga, TN
Studio
$1,119
650 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,245
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,657
1169 sqft
Bluebird Row is a unique community in the heart of Chattanooga, Tennessee. Technology is at the forefront of Bluebird Row's accommodations to ensure you will enjoy both convenience and splendor.
Last updated July 13 at 06:09am
North Chattanooga - Hill City - UTC
Lindsay 414
414 Lindsay Street, Chattanooga, TN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$989
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,289
813 sqft
Situated in the heart of Downtown Chattanooga, Lindsay 414 Apartments feature a collection of five historical pet-friendly buildings with deep ties to the district.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
Reserve at Creekside
1340 Reserve Way, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,216
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Numerous special amenities like saltwater pool, community gardens, dog park, sauna, gym and more. 1-3 bedroom units include unique features, such as crown molding, granite countertops and private balconies. Close to I-75 and Heritage Park.
Last updated July 13 at 06:37am
Hickory Valley - Hamilton Place
District at Hamilton Place Apartments
1920 Gunbarrel Rd, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$849
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Stunning apartments in Chattanooga’s favorite shopping destination! This is The District at Hamilton Place – a luxurious apartment community that features resort-style amenities, designer finishes, a sparkling swimming pool, gourmet kitchens, and a