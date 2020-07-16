6905 Moreview Road

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors pet friendly garage range refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking garage

This 2BR/1BA house is in a great location and includes hardwood floors, central heating and air, refrigerator, stove and washer/dryer connections. Very large fenced in flat yard. Attached carport.



The detached garage/shed IS NOT for rent.



Pets allowed with $250 non-refundable fee.

Pet Policy: Cats and Small dogs allowed on a case by case basis.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,050, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,050, Available 7/10/20



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.