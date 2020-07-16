All apartments in East Ridge
Find more places like 6905 Moreview Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
East Ridge, TN
/
6905 Moreview Road
Last updated July 16 2020 at 2:50 AM

6905 Moreview Road

6905 Moreview Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
East Ridge
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6905 Moreview Road, East Ridge, TN 37412
East Ridge

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
garage
This 2BR/1BA house is in a great location and includes hardwood floors, central heating and air, refrigerator, stove and washer/dryer connections. Very large fenced in flat yard. Attached carport.

The detached garage/shed IS NOT for rent.

Pets allowed with $250 non-refundable fee.
Pet Policy: Cats and Small dogs allowed on a case by case basis.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,050, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,050, Available 7/10/20

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6905 Moreview Road have any available units?
6905 Moreview Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Ridge, TN.
What amenities does 6905 Moreview Road have?
Some of 6905 Moreview Road's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6905 Moreview Road currently offering any rent specials?
6905 Moreview Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6905 Moreview Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 6905 Moreview Road is pet friendly.
Does 6905 Moreview Road offer parking?
Yes, 6905 Moreview Road offers parking.
Does 6905 Moreview Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6905 Moreview Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6905 Moreview Road have a pool?
No, 6905 Moreview Road does not have a pool.
Does 6905 Moreview Road have accessible units?
No, 6905 Moreview Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6905 Moreview Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 6905 Moreview Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6905 Moreview Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 6905 Moreview Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Summit East Ridge
3725 Fountain Ave
East Ridge, TN 37412

Similar Pages

East Ridge 2 BedroomsEast Ridge 3 Bedrooms
East Ridge Apartments with ParkingEast Ridge Dog Friendly Apartments
East Ridge Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chattanooga, TNCleveland, TNSoddy-Daisy, TN
Collegedale, TNRed Bank, TN
Fairview, GARome, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Southern Adventist UniversityLee University
The University of Tennessee-Chattanooga