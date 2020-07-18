All apartments in East Ridge
Find more places like 5315 Marion Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
East Ridge, TN
/
5315 Marion Ave
Last updated July 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

5315 Marion Ave

5315 Marion Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
East Ridge
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5315 Marion Avenue, East Ridge, TN 37412
East Ridge

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
guest parking
Newly Renovated! 2 BR/1 BA Bungalow in East Ridge with Large Fenced Backyard, Private Driveway - This Newly renovated 2 bedroom, 1 bath home is located in quiet area of East Ridge. Convenient location to interstate access, grocery stores and much more. Fresh paint throughout, this home is open and bright. Comes with new fixtures as well as built in cabinets, new appliances and washer and dryer hookups located in back laundry/mud room area. Back entry goes to private back porch with fenced in level lot.

Schedule a Showing today!

BASICS
* Application Link: https://apply.rentscreener.com/keyrenter-chattanooga/
* Pet Policy: No Cats allowed, Small Dogs only
* Availability: July
* Parking: Private Driveway
* Lease Term: 12-24 months

IMPORTANT THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW
* No Smoking
* Application Fee is $45 per Adult, ($25 for the background check, $20 for the processing/review) This is Non-Refundable. Please review Keyrenter’s Application Criteria prior to applying.
* Pet Fee: $250 nonrefundable
* $20 monthly MRA (Admin Fee)
* $250 Leasing Fee
* Traditional Deposit Option: One Month’s Rent

www.KeyrenterChattanooga.com
Contact Us:
O: (423)763-7026
O: (423)460-6000

All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5905991)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5315 Marion Ave have any available units?
5315 Marion Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Ridge, TN.
What amenities does 5315 Marion Ave have?
Some of 5315 Marion Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5315 Marion Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5315 Marion Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5315 Marion Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 5315 Marion Ave is pet friendly.
Does 5315 Marion Ave offer parking?
Yes, 5315 Marion Ave offers parking.
Does 5315 Marion Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5315 Marion Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5315 Marion Ave have a pool?
No, 5315 Marion Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5315 Marion Ave have accessible units?
No, 5315 Marion Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5315 Marion Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 5315 Marion Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5315 Marion Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 5315 Marion Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Summit East Ridge
3725 Fountain Ave
East Ridge, TN 37412

Similar Pages

East Ridge 2 BedroomsEast Ridge 3 Bedrooms
East Ridge Apartments with ParkingEast Ridge Dog Friendly Apartments
East Ridge Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chattanooga, TNCleveland, TNSoddy-Daisy, TN
Collegedale, TNRed Bank, TN
Fairview, GARome, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Southern Adventist UniversityLee University
The University of Tennessee-Chattanooga