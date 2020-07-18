5315 Marion Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly parking guest parking

Newly Renovated! 2 BR/1 BA Bungalow in East Ridge with Large Fenced Backyard, Private Driveway - This Newly renovated 2 bedroom, 1 bath home is located in quiet area of East Ridge. Convenient location to interstate access, grocery stores and much more. Fresh paint throughout, this home is open and bright. Comes with new fixtures as well as built in cabinets, new appliances and washer and dryer hookups located in back laundry/mud room area. Back entry goes to private back porch with fenced in level lot.



BASICS

* Application Link: https://apply.rentscreener.com/keyrenter-chattanooga/

* Pet Policy: No Cats allowed, Small Dogs only

* Availability: July

* Parking: Private Driveway

* Lease Term: 12-24 months



IMPORTANT THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW

* No Smoking

* Application Fee is $45 per Adult, ($25 for the background check, $20 for the processing/review) This is Non-Refundable. Please review Keyrenter’s Application Criteria prior to applying.

* Pet Fee: $250 nonrefundable

* $20 monthly MRA (Admin Fee)

* $250 Leasing Fee

* Traditional Deposit Option: One Month’s Rent



www.KeyrenterChattanooga.com

Contact Us:

O: (423)763-7026

O: (423)460-6000



All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.



