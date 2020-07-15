All apartments in Claiborne County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:57 PM

804 Tiprell Road

804 Tiprell Road · (865) 984-1111
Location

804 Tiprell Road, Claiborne County, TN 37724

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 804 Tiprell Road · Avail. now

$875

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1025 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Cumberland Gap, 3 bedroom home convenient to LMU - For additional information and to schedule a showing, please contact Brad Croisdale with Realty Executives Associates at (865) 805-9964 (cell) or (865) 693-3232 (office).

Three bedroom, one bath brick house has 1025 SF, an eat-in kitchen plus 2 storage sheds. This house is convenient to LMU; open to renting to students and most pets.

To apply for and view all of our available rental properties, please see REARENTS.COM.
Credit and background checks required. Pets considered with $350 non-refundable fee.

Call or text Brad at (865) 805-9964 to schedule a showing or for more information.

School Information:

Call Claiborne County Schools at (423) 626-3543 for school information.

Disclaimer: Information listed is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. We are not responsible for changes in zoning or inaccurate information.

(RLNE4673450)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

