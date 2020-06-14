/
/
/
furnished apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:35 AM
110 Furnished Apartments for rent in Berry Hill, TN
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Melrose
1 Unit Available
2407 8th Ave, S
2407 8th Avenue South, Berry Hill, TN
1 Bedroom
$2,200
834 sqft
Fully Furnished One Bedroom + Office Located in the Heart of Melrose! Experience all of the luxurious upgrades and furnishings this stunning condo has to offer! Office can be converted into guest room with a custom queen size murphy bed! Upgrades
Results within 1 mile of Berry Hill
1 of 37
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Historic Waverly
1 Unit Available
2118 Elliott Ave
2118 Elliott Avenue, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2016 sqft
This beautifully furnished townhouse is equipped with all the amenities to make anyone feel at home. Large open living space when you first walk in. A master bedroom with a king size bed and private bath.
1 of 27
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Melrose
1 Unit Available
864 Kirkwood Ave
864 Kirkwood Avenue, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
2507 sqft
WALK TO SEVIER PARK & 12TH AVE S!! Newer home built in 2014 for rent in 12 South. Beautiful finishes, built-ins & hardwood flooring throughout. You have the option to rent furnished for $5000 or unfurnished for $4500!!
1 of 32
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Melrose
1 Unit Available
2410 Elliot Avenue
2410 Elliott Avenue, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$2,060
735 sqft
Ten-foot ceilings to the perfectly paired modern fixtures in the kitchen and bathroom. Our included furniture and decor are expertly selected and placed for this individual layout, and the mounted Samsung Smart TV's are ready for your enjoyment.
1 of 13
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Acklen Westgrove
1 Unit Available
1104 West Grove Ave
1104 West Grove Avenue, Nashville, TN
5 Bedrooms
$4,800
2004 sqft
5 bedroom, 3.5 bath home in 12 South. Spectacular downtown views from large upstairs deck w swing, spacious floor plan, granite and quartz countertops, high end stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer and option to be partially furnished.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Acklen Westgrove
1 Unit Available
1104 A West Grove Avenue
1104 A W Grove Ave, Nashville, TN
5 Bedrooms
$4,800
2209 sqft
5 Bedroom/3.5 Bath in 12 South & Belmont area - 5 Bedroom/3.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Woodycrest
1 Unit Available
400 Herron Drive 105
400 Herron Drive, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,600
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit 105 Available 07/05/20 Beautiful Condo near Downtown Nashville - Property Id: 286355 CLEAN, SAFE & STERILIZED! Located on the first floor so easy to come & go. FURNISHED - 1 bed, 1.
1 of 4
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Sunnyside
1 Unit Available
922 Waldkirch
922 Waldkirch Avenue, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
900 sqft
For more information, contact Becky Meagher at (615) 975-7000. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/nashville/2157277 to view more pictures of this property. FURNISHED INCLUDES UTILITIES ! in 12South. 60-90 days corporate type rental.
Results within 5 miles of Berry Hill
Verified
1 of 73
Last updated June 14 at 02:16am
Elliston Place
45 Units Available
The Shay Apartments
9 City Pl, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,454
554 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,484
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,536
1255 sqft
Spacious homes with plush carpets and energy-efficient appliances in a pet-friendly community. Common amenities include a saltwater pool, well-equipped fitness centers, and a billiard lounge. Eight minutes from downtown Nashville.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 14 at 12:03am
$
Downtown Nashville
27 Units Available
505
505 Church St, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,650
578 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,425
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,530
1067 sqft
Residents enjoy units with showcase kitchens, floor-to-ceiling windows and more. Community has saltwater pool, pickleball courts, grilling trellis and private cabanas. Located in the heart of downtown, close to bars and restaurants.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
21 Units Available
Arbors of Brentwood
100 Brentwood Pl, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$971
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
1067 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,523
1289 sqft
Luxury resort-style living with three pools, a cyber cafe, tennis courts, and fitness facility. Apartment amenities include spacious closets, fitted kitchens, private balconies and patios. Close to Radnor Lake State Park and I-65.
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Downtown Nashville
43 Units Available
The Gossett on Church
1201 Church St, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,330
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,079
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Super modern apartments near I-40 in the heart of Nashville. White quartz countertops, kitchen islands and goose-neck faucets. Hardwood flooring and Roman tubs. Community has saltwater pool, yoga room and outdoor fire pit.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Historic Edgefield
41 Units Available
Station 40
610 Sylvan Heights Wa, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,285
511 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,340
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,815
1145 sqft
Super modern homes with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, close to I-24. Bike storage, bocce court, 24-hour maintenance, business center, courtyard and gym. Pet-friendly community.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Raintrec
15 Units Available
Brandywine
5204 Edmondson Pike, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$995
593 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,227
856 sqft
Hardwood floors, fireplaces and maple cabinetry characterize these recently revamped units. Common amenities include three pools, a coffee bar and a laundry center. Located close to downtown Nashville and I-65.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
9 Units Available
The Residences at Glenview Reserve
100 Arbor Creek Blvd, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$854
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,072
1080 sqft
Pet-welcoming complex provides 24-hour maintenance, gym and laundry room. Pool, tennis court and volleyball court available. Air-conditioned units have hardwood floors. Right next to Nashville International Airport and the I-40/I-24 exchange.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Green Hills
61 Units Available
Vertis Green Hills
4000 Hillsboro Pike, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,704
654 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,889
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,399
1812 sqft
Located in the Green Hills Neighborhood, these luxury apartments offer one-, two, and three-bedroom floor plans. Apartments offer vaulted ceilings and crown molding, while the community offers a saltwater pool, fitness center, and sky lounge.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
SoBro
182 Units Available
1200 Broadway
1204 Demonbreun Street, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,673
572 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,189
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,370
1321 sqft
1200 Broadway features brand new studio, one, two, and three-bedroom apartments for rent in The Gulch. 1200 offers a 26th-floor sky lounge, pool with private cabanas, private parking with controlled entry access, and a Whole Foods onsite.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 12:29am
$
Vanderbilt
33 Units Available
Village at Vanderbilt
403 Village at Vanderbilt, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,520
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1356 sqft
Community amenities include covered parking, picnic area and pool. Units feature dishwashers and central air and heating. Located close to restaurants like Sportsman's Grill and shopping like Piggly Wiggly.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 14 at 12:33am
$
Midtown
8 Units Available
Barbizon Apartments
2006 Broadway, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,035
388 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,145
499 sqft
Residents of this property enjoy garage parking, an on-site gym and a swimming pool. Units come furnished and have walk-in closets. The Parthenon, Vanderbilt University and the Country Music Hall of Fame are nearby.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 14 at 01:20am
Eastwood
22 Units Available
Eastwood Greene
1921 Greenwood Ave, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,259
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Floor plans range from 1-3 bedrooms. Units feature spacious dining rooms, granite countertops and new stainless steel appliances. Community is home to a private park, residential clubhouse and cabana with grill stations.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Germantown
23 Units Available
Flats at Taylor Place
1515 5th Ave N, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,301
615 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,479
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1121 sqft
Minutes to downtown Nashville. Upscale apartments with high-end finishes and contemporary amenities. Lofts feature two-story windows with downtown views. Amenities include a sky lounge, swimming pool, and several garden courtyards. Multiple shops and restaurants on-site.
Verified
1 of 52
Last updated June 12 at 06:33am
$
Metrocenter-North Rhodes Park
21 Units Available
One MetroCenter
45 Vantage Way, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,356
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,763
1095 sqft
Quick access to freeways, downtown Nashville, West End/Vanderbilt, Nashville Farmer's Market. One- and two-bedroom pet-friendly apartments with modern kitchens, granite counters, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Enjoy pool, gym, hot tub, bark park, car charging.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 14 at 02:16am
$
Downtown Nashville
20 Units Available
The Guthrie North Gulch
600 11th Ave N, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,345
467 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,513
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,506
1194 sqft
Located in Downtown Nashville. Walkable community. On-site playground, large dog park, trail and bike run, and business center. Apartments include 10-foot ceilings, kitchen pantries, large islands and stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
Green Hills
7 Units Available
Village Green Hills
2215 Abbott Martin Road, Nashville, TN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,810
1049 sqft
Finding apartment home living in Nashville, TN has never been easier! Village Green Hills is in walking distance to The Mall at Green Hills, Whole Foods, Hill Center, and Regal Green Hills 16 Theater.
