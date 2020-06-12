111 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Bartlett, TN

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Wolfchase
12 Units Available
Preserve at Bartlett
8840 Bristol Park Dr, Bartlett, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,287
1218 sqft
Luxury apartments with one, two or three bedrooms. Community amenities include playground, pool, gym and on-site laundry. Units feature fireplace and patio or balcony, and come furnished. Pets welcomed for an additional fee.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Wolfchase
3 Units Available
Siegel Select - Bartlett
7380 Stage Road, Bartlett, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,426
747 sqft
Move In Today: Large, Affordable Studio Suites in Bartlett, TN 7380 Stage Rd Hwy 64, Bartlett, TN 38133 ***Weekly Payment Options Starting at $219.
Results within 1 mile of Bartlett
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
10 Units Available
The Stella
2165 E River Trace Dr, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$790
1044 sqft
The Stella is a beautiful apartment home community in Memphis, Tennessee. With our community's premier location in northeast Memphis, you will never be far from shopping, local eateries, and entertainment hotspots.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Countrywood
37 Units Available
Stonebridge Crossing
9135 Morning Ridge Road, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
950 sqft
Winner of 2019 Memphis Diamond Awards for Community, Assistant, Service, and Leasing Managers! 2019 ApartmentRatings Top Rated Community Award!
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 06:09pm
6 Units Available
Highland Chateau
5246 Raleigh LaGrange Rd, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$840
1250 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Highland Chateau in Memphis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
10 Units Available
The Summit
4981 Hidden Lake Dr, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$858
987 sqft
It is often said that life has its rewards. The Summit offers the lifestyle you deserve in the center of it all.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 04:12pm
Countrywood
15 Units Available
Lincoln at Wolfchase
2460 Vintage Dr, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$907
1041 sqft
Luxury apartments with bay windows, high ceilings, walk-in closets and garden tubs. In the vicinity of Wolfchase Mall, the pet-friendly community has a swimming pool, a business center and grilling stations, among other amenities.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
Wolfchase
20 Units Available
Crescent at Wolfchase Apartment Homes
7819 Crescent Ridge Ln, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
1021 sqft
Located close to Highway 64 and I-40. Units have controlled access entry gate, scenic pond and 24-hour fitness center. Located close to Shelby County School District schools and the University of Memphis.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 05:36pm
1 Unit Available
6346 Gillespie Road
6346 Gillespie Road, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$847
850 sqft
Our apartment homes consist of: -Beautiful vinyl or laminate in select apartment homes -New carpet in select apartment homes All apartment homes include: -Stove -Refrigerator -Washer and Dryer connects -Playground area for the children Call
Results within 5 miles of Bartlett
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 06:05pm
Springhill Community Civic Club
7 Units Available
Country View Apartments
3990 Stephanie Ln, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$630
872 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Country View Apartments in Memphis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 06:03pm
10 Units Available
Villas at Houston Levee West Apartments
10041 Blue Rapid Ln, Germantown, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1209 sqft
This charming community offers designer finishes throughout including a chef-inspired kitchen, attached garages, and garden tubs. Pet-friendly. On-site electronic charging areas, fitness center, and a resort-style pool.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 04:12pm
111 Units Available
Park's Edge at Shelby Farms
536 Shelby Grove Dr, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,289
1160 sqft
Live on the edge of everything at Park's Edge at Shelby Farms! Recently awarded Top Rated in 2017 by ApartmentRatings.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Hunters Hollow South
4 Units Available
Cordova Creek
7965 Humphreys Hill Dr, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$983
1176 sqft
Comfortable apartment community that combines luxury and functionality. Units offer laminate wood floors, patios and balconies and wood-burning fireplaces. Residents have access to an on-site fitness center. Near Germantown Pkwy.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Hunters Hollow North
73 Units Available
The Reserve at Dexter Lake
1505 Dexter Lake Dr, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,029
1120 sqft
Located just moments from the Market of Wolfcreek and Walmart Supercenter, this community has its own lake, gazebo, fishing boats and athletic facility. In-unit features include spa-like bathrooms, private garages and outdoor storage.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 12:12pm
Gray's Creek
19 Units Available
Villas at Houston Levee East Apartments
10107 Havanese Ln, Germantown, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,361
1226 sqft
Close to I-40 and area parks. Ample amenities including a fitness center, pool, electronic charging areas, grilling stations, and a playground. Spacious interiors with open floor plans and chef-inspired kitchens.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
11 Units Available
Houston Levee
9940 Paddle Wheel Dr, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
1134 sqft
Charming apartments with easy access to I-40. Air conditioning, walk-in closets and eat-in kitchens. Garden tubs. Community has tennis court and pool. Guest suite available for visitors.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
20 Units Available
Appling Lakes Apartments
1392 Equestrian Dr, Shelby County, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,123
1219 sqft
Homes feature vaulted ceilings, garden tubs, and central air. Play tennis or volleyball on-site. 24-hour maintenance available. Easy access to I-40 and Germantown Parkway. Minutes from the expansive and gorgeous Shelby Farms Park.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
River Oaks
25 Units Available
Arbors River Oaks
225 Arbor Commons Cir, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1287 sqft
Relaxing complex featuring one to three-bedroom apartments in Germantown, East Memphis. Located next to Shelby Farms Park, near the Avron B. Fogelman Expressway. Pool, cyber cafe and fitness gallery available to residents.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
Alliance of Cordova Neighborhoods
6 Units Available
Villas at Cordova
8546 Prestine Loop, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,193
1257 sqft
Centrally located in Cordova. Convenient to I-40 and Germantown Parkway. All homes feature private villa entrances and designer gourmet kitchens. Select units come with direct access garages. Tenants enjoy direct access to Shelby Farms Greenline.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 01:00pm
Springhill Community Civic Club
5 Units Available
Jamesbridge Apartments
3815 N Advantage Way Dr, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$656
888 sqft
Jamesbridge is a unique community with 2 lakes stocked with fish. The community has 3 beautiful bridges to fish from. The community is located close to Interstate 240 for easy access.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 12:46pm
Springhill Community Civic Club
26 Units Available
Ashton Hills
4183 Troost Drive, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$600
784 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Ashton Hills in Memphis. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Grahamwood
1 Unit Available
801 Bowen Circle
801 Bowen Circle, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$750
900 sqft
Cute house come and see soon - located in the heart of Memphis! Nice quiet street close to Highpoint terrace area. The home boasts two sizable bedrooms, 1 full bath, formal dining room, eat-in kitchen, great room, hardwood floors, & laundry room.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
8345 Bridge Creek Drive
8345 Bridge Creek Drive, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1068 sqft
8345 Bridge Creek Dr, Cordova, TN - Come and check out this spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath home in Cordova. It offers lots of cabinet and counter space, a living room/dining combo, pantry and great family time space. No pets and no inside smoking please.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1506 Estacada Way
1506 Estacada Way, Shelby County, TN
2 Bedrooms
$950
1128 sqft
1506 Estacada Way - Lovely Cordova Rental+ Self Tour Through Rently+ New Floors & paint - Beautiful 2 bedrooms 2 bath home located in Cordova is now available for rent. Located near major Hwys, restaurants, and local shops.

