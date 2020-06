Amenities

1 Bedroom House in Town - This is a 1 bedroom house located in the middle of Athens. This home has been remodeled on the inside. It has a large backyard. This home also has washer and dryer hookups. The home rents for $650 a month with a $650 deposit. For more Information contact Silver Key Realty @ 423 405 5157 or visit our website at www.silverkeyrentals.com



No Pets Allowed



