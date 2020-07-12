Apartment List
/
TN
/
arlington
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:33 PM

44 Apartments for rent in Arlington, TN with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Arlington apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a priv... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:19am
18 Units Available
Hall Creek
11926 Ambassador Ln S, Arlington, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,479
1126 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,790
1349 sqft
Hall Creek is located in the heart of Arlington close to familiar shopping in Arlington Town Square, dining, business conveniences and Arlington schools.
Results within 5 miles of Arlington
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
13 Units Available
Wolfchase
Preserve at Bartlett
8840 Bristol Park Dr, Bartlett, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,062
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,324
1218 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,587
1441 sqft
Luxury apartments with one, two or three bedrooms. Community amenities include playground, pool, gym and on-site laundry. Units feature fireplace and patio or balcony, and come furnished. Pets welcomed for an additional fee.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
38 Units Available
Countrywood
Stonebridge Crossing
9135 Morning Ridge Road, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$890
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,260
1200 sqft
Winner of 2019 Memphis Diamond Awards for Community, Assistant, Service, and Leasing Managers! 2019 ApartmentRatings Top Rated Community Award!
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:14am
8 Units Available
Gray's Creek
Villas at Houston Levee East Apartments
10107 Havanese Ln, Germantown, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,196
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1486 sqft
Close to I-40 and area parks. Ample amenities including a fitness center, pool, electronic charging areas, grilling stations, and a playground. Spacious interiors with open floor plans and chef-inspired kitchens.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
9 Units Available
Houston Levee
9940 Paddle Wheel Dr, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$970
1040 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,196
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,198
1343 sqft
Charming apartments with easy access to I-40. Air conditioning, walk-in closets and eat-in kitchens. Garden tubs. Community has tennis court and pool. Guest suite available for visitors.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:16am
10 Units Available
Villas at Houston Levee West Apartments
10041 Blue Rapid Ln, Germantown, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,088
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1209 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This charming community offers designer finishes throughout including a chef-inspired kitchen, attached garages, and garden tubs. Pet-friendly. On-site electronic charging areas, fitness center, and a resort-style pool.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
1 Unit Available
Gray's Creek
2630 Wood Sage Drive
2630 Wood Sage Drive, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
2074 sqft
This is a 2 story brick home in Gray's Creek with features the entire family will enjoy including a fenced back yard with patio and plenty of room to play and entertain.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Gray's Creek
2630 Wood Sage Cv
2630 Wood Sage Cove, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
2074 sqft
Lots of Room in this 2 story brick home in Gray's Creek - This is a 2 story brick home in Gray's Creek with features the entire family will enjoy including a fenced back yard with patio and plenty of room to play and entertain.

1 of 15

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
Countrywood
2275 Lake Springs Ln
2275 Lake Springs Lane, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
3 Bedroom with bonus, 2.5 Bathrooms in Cordova near Chimney - Newly renovated home in wonderful Cordova neighborhood!! 3 Bedrooms with bonus room, 2.

1 of 16

Last updated March 10 at 05:09pm
1 Unit Available
10355 Godwin Road
10355 Godwin Road, Shelby County, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
2021 sqft
Charming 4 bedrooms, 2 bath home located in Volmo Colemans Subdivision of Arlington is now available for rent. Separate living room and den both very spacious with carpet flooring and fresh new paint.

1 of 12

Last updated December 11 at 04:45pm
1 Unit Available
Cumberland Farms
1592 Far Drive
1592 Far Drive, Shelby County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1451 sqft
Now leasing a 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Cordova.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
1 Unit Available
Cumberland Farms
1539 Far Drive
1539 Far Drive, Shelby County, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,710
2826 sqft
Available for Rental Only- $1710- Security Deposit & $1710- 1st Month's Rent Required @ Lease Signing- This beautiful Cordova home features 4 bedrooms + BONUS ROOM, 2.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
1 Unit Available
Gray's Creek
10014 Branley Oak Drive
10014 Branley Oak Drive, Shelby County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1290 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 40

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2982 Woodland Elm
2982 Woodland Elm Cove South, Lakeland, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,875
2098 sqft
4 bed, 2.5 bath in Arlington - Charming 4 bed, 2.5 bath with dining room, bonus room (4th bedroom), and laundry room. Stainless steel dishwasher and refrigerator, new oven. Hardwood floors. Open floor plan. 2 car garage.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
1 Unit Available
Countrywood
8930 Lake Springs Cove
8930 Lake Springs Cove, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,585
1398 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Results within 10 miles of Arlington
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
88 Units Available
Park's Edge at Shelby Farms
536 Shelby Grove Dr, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$999
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,284
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,319
1402 sqft
Spacious and chic apartments near Memphis, TN and Shelby Farms Park. You'll want to stick around for our upgrades - granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, plank flooring, and so much more.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
27 Units Available
The Retreat at Germantown
7865 Grove Ct W, Germantown, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,208
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,293
1189 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,627
1518 sqft
Your New Life Awaits. Introducing an exciting new life- The Retreat at Germantown. Perfectly positioned in the center of it all, The Retreat at Germantown has something to offer everyone.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
33 Units Available
Rocky Point Road Corridor
Walnut Hill
8920 Walnut Grove Rd, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$990
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,455
1380 sqft
Spacious unit with large closets, high ceilings, walk-in closet, and patio/balcony. Units have fireplaces and intrusion alarms. Garage parking, jacuzzi, tennis court, and racquet ball court available on site.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
10 Units Available
Hunters Hollow South
Cordova Creek
7965 Humphreys Hill Dr, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$846
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
1176 sqft
Comfortable apartment community that combines luxury and functionality. Units offer laminate wood floors, patios and balconies and wood-burning fireplaces. Residents have access to an on-site fitness center. Near Germantown Pkwy.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
53 Units Available
Hunters Hollow North
The Reserve at Dexter Lake
1505 Dexter Lake Dr, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,022
997 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,134
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,392
1315 sqft
Located just moments from the Market of Wolfcreek and Walmart Supercenter, this community has its own lake, gazebo, fishing boats and athletic facility. In-unit features include spa-like bathrooms, private garages and outdoor storage.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
20 Units Available
Wolfchase
Crescent at Wolfchase Apartment Homes
7819 Crescent Ridge Ln, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,075
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
1021 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,390
1206 sqft
Located close to Highway 64 and I-40. Units have controlled access entry gate, scenic pond and 24-hour fitness center. Located close to Shelby County School District schools and the University of Memphis.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
3 Units Available
Countrywood
Lincoln at Wolfchase
2460 Vintage Dr, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$830
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments with bay windows, high ceilings, walk-in closets and garden tubs. In the vicinity of Wolfchase Mall, the pet-friendly community has a swimming pool, a business center and grilling stations, among other amenities.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
5 Units Available
Alliance of Cordova Neighborhoods
Villas at Cordova
8546 Prestine Loop, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,033
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1257 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,354
1410 sqft
Centrally located in Cordova. Convenient to I-40 and Germantown Parkway. All homes feature private villa entrances and designer gourmet kitchens. Select units come with direct access garages. Tenants enjoy direct access to Shelby Farms Greenline.

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Rockyford
6540 Raner Creek Dr.
6540 Raner Creek Drive, Bartlett, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2698 sqft
6540 Raner Creek Dr. Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 4br/2.5ba or 3 bedroom with bonus Bartlett home waiting to be yours. Available August 1st. Fulled fenced in back yard! Pets welcome, fees apply.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Arlington, TN

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Arlington apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsArlington 3 Bedrooms
Arlington Apartments with BalconyArlington Apartments with GarageArlington Apartments with GymArlington Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Arlington Apartments with ParkingArlington Apartments with PoolArlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Memphis, TNGermantown, TNBartlett, TNCollierville, TNOlive Branch, MS
Horn Lake, MSBrownsville, TNRipley, TNSouthaven, MS
Lakeland, TNOakland, TNMillington, TNDyersburg, TN

Apartments Near Colleges

Baptist Memorial College of Health SciencesThe University of Tennessee-Health Science Center
Christian Brothers UniversityUniversity of Memphis
Southwest Tennessee Community College