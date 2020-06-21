Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly garage air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Reuter Properties 5302 S Baneberry Ave Available 07/01/20 4 BEDROOM, 2 BATH, FENCED IN YARD, DOUBLE ATTACHED GARAGE, PET FRIENDLY - The 4 bedroom, 2 bath twin home is located on the Southwest side of Sioux Falls, near area shopping, dining, entertainment, schools and more! This house is a twin home with a fenced in yard.



The kitchen has an open concept, with a dining area that has a walk out deck to the fenced in backyard. The spacious living area has large windows so the unit has lots of natural light. There are 2 bedrooms with ample closet space on the main living area and 2 bedrooms on the finished lower level. The twin home has washer/dryer hookups.



The basement living area features a fireplace and ample room to make it a multi-purpose room. The unit has a double attached garage. Resident pays all utilities and is responsible for snow removal and lawn care. We are pet friendly with some restrictions.



Features:

*Great location!

*Nice neighborhood!

*Close to area shopping, dining, schools and more!

*4 Bedrooms

*2 Full Bathrooms

*Finished upper and lower living areas

*Fireplace in lower living area

*Vaulted ceilings in upper living area

*Amenity filled kitchen

*Walk out deck off dining area

*Central A/C

*Ample storage and closet space throughout

*Fenced in backyard

*Pet friendly with some restrictions



Prices, specials and availability are subject to change without notice.



TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, you can go to our web site at www.charismaproperties.com. From here, you can schedule an on-line appointment for a time that works for you. Once the appointment is confirmed, a leasing agent will meet you at the property! You can also call our office at 605-271-HOME to schedule a showing! We look forward to hearing from you!



(RLNE4211060)