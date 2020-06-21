All apartments in Sioux Falls
Find more places like Reuter Properties 5302 S Baneberry Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sioux Falls, SD
/
Reuter Properties 5302 S Baneberry Ave
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

Reuter Properties 5302 S Baneberry Ave

5302 South Baneberry Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sioux Falls
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5302 South Baneberry Avenue, Sioux Falls, SD 57106

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Reuter Properties 5302 S Baneberry Ave Available 07/01/20 4 BEDROOM, 2 BATH, FENCED IN YARD, DOUBLE ATTACHED GARAGE, PET FRIENDLY - The 4 bedroom, 2 bath twin home is located on the Southwest side of Sioux Falls, near area shopping, dining, entertainment, schools and more! This house is a twin home with a fenced in yard.

The kitchen has an open concept, with a dining area that has a walk out deck to the fenced in backyard. The spacious living area has large windows so the unit has lots of natural light. There are 2 bedrooms with ample closet space on the main living area and 2 bedrooms on the finished lower level. The twin home has washer/dryer hookups.

The basement living area features a fireplace and ample room to make it a multi-purpose room. The unit has a double attached garage. Resident pays all utilities and is responsible for snow removal and lawn care. We are pet friendly with some restrictions.

Features:
*Great location!
*Nice neighborhood!
*Close to area shopping, dining, schools and more!
*4 Bedrooms
*2 Full Bathrooms
*Finished upper and lower living areas
*Fireplace in lower living area
*Vaulted ceilings in upper living area
*Amenity filled kitchen
*Walk out deck off dining area
*Central A/C
*Ample storage and closet space throughout
*Fenced in backyard
*Pet friendly with some restrictions

Prices, specials and availability are subject to change without notice.

TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, you can go to our web site at www.charismaproperties.com. From here, you can schedule an on-line appointment for a time that works for you. Once the appointment is confirmed, a leasing agent will meet you at the property! You can also call our office at 605-271-HOME to schedule a showing! We look forward to hearing from you!

(RLNE4211060)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Reuter Properties 5302 S Baneberry Ave have any available units?
Reuter Properties 5302 S Baneberry Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sioux Falls, SD.
How much is rent in Sioux Falls, SD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sioux Falls Rent Report.
What amenities does Reuter Properties 5302 S Baneberry Ave have?
Some of Reuter Properties 5302 S Baneberry Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Reuter Properties 5302 S Baneberry Ave currently offering any rent specials?
Reuter Properties 5302 S Baneberry Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is Reuter Properties 5302 S Baneberry Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, Reuter Properties 5302 S Baneberry Ave is pet friendly.
Does Reuter Properties 5302 S Baneberry Ave offer parking?
Yes, Reuter Properties 5302 S Baneberry Ave does offer parking.
Does Reuter Properties 5302 S Baneberry Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, Reuter Properties 5302 S Baneberry Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Reuter Properties 5302 S Baneberry Ave have a pool?
No, Reuter Properties 5302 S Baneberry Ave does not have a pool.
Does Reuter Properties 5302 S Baneberry Ave have accessible units?
No, Reuter Properties 5302 S Baneberry Ave does not have accessible units.
Does Reuter Properties 5302 S Baneberry Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, Reuter Properties 5302 S Baneberry Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Graystone Heights
5140 South Graystone Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
Oakmont Estates
1301 E Northstar Ln
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
Autumn Park
4401 W Valhalla Blvd
Sioux Falls, SD 57106
West 41st Street Commons
3230 S Ronsiek Ave
Sioux Falls, SD 57106
Thelin Center Apartments
3807 N Potter Ave
Sioux Falls, SD 57107
Diamond Field
4003 S Grand Slam Ave
Sioux Falls, SD 57110
West Pointe
7836 S Townsley St
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
Penbrooke Place
4100 W Valhalla Blvd
Sioux Falls, SD 57106

Similar Pages

Sioux Falls 1 BedroomsSioux Falls 2 Bedrooms
Sioux Falls Apartments with BalconySioux Falls Apartments with Parking
Sioux Falls Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Vermillion, SD

Apartments Near Colleges

Southeast Technical InstituteAugustana University
University of Sioux Falls