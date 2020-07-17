All apartments in Sioux Falls
Last updated July 2 2020 at 7:43 PM

615 West 15th Street

615 West 15th Street · (605) 644-7282
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

615 West 15th Street, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
Augustana

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$550

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
extra storage
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This one bedroom, one bath unit is located near downtown Sioux Falls, near area shopping, dining, medical centers, schools and more. This unit features updated flooring that is easy to clean and maintain. There are lots of windows which allow for lots of natural light throughout the unit. The kitchen includes a stove and refrigerator while the bedroom has a large closet. Landlord pays the water, sewer, garbage, and heat. This cozy and affordable unit has a floor plan that had you in mind. We are pet-friendly with some restrictions. Garages and on-site storage units are available for rent.

*Close to Downtown Sioux Falls
*Near Area Shopping, Dining, Medical Centers, Schools and More
*Vinyl Plank Flooring - Durable, Nice Looking and Easy to Clean
*Stove
*Refrigerator
*Window Air Conditioning
*Nice floor plan
*Bedroom With Large Closet
*Garage and On-Site Storage Available for Rent
*Water, Sewer, Garbage and Heat Paid
*Affordably Priced
* Pet-Friendly

Prices, specials, and availability are subject to change without notice.

TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, you can go to our web site at www.charismaproperties.com. From here, you can schedule an online appointment for a time that works for you. Once the appointment is confirmed, a leasing agent will meet you at the property! You can also call our office at 605-271-HOME to schedule a showing! We look forward to hearing from you!

Rental Terms: Rent: $550, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $500, Available 8/1/20

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 615 West 15th Street have any available units?
615 West 15th Street has a unit available for $550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sioux Falls, SD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sioux Falls Rent Report.
What amenities does 615 West 15th Street have?
Some of 615 West 15th Street's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 615 West 15th Street currently offering any rent specials?
615 West 15th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 615 West 15th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 615 West 15th Street is pet friendly.
Does 615 West 15th Street offer parking?
Yes, 615 West 15th Street offers parking.
Does 615 West 15th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 615 West 15th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 615 West 15th Street have a pool?
No, 615 West 15th Street does not have a pool.
Does 615 West 15th Street have accessible units?
No, 615 West 15th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 615 West 15th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 615 West 15th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
