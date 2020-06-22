All apartments in Sioux Falls
608 West Rice Street - 608-108
Last updated June 17 2020 at 12:17 AM

608 West Rice Street - 608-108

608 West Rice Street · (605) 839-6114
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

608 West Rice Street, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
North End West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$625

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 550 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
courtyard
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
Check out this newly remodeled unit at Terrace Heights Apartments. 1 bedroom/1 bath.
Terrace Heights Apartments is a newly-remodeled two building community in the heart of Sioux Falls. It is in walking distance to restaurants and shops and the Denny Sanford Premier Center. The new owners are pulling all the stops to move in great people. Secured entry, security cameras, off-street parking, a huge courtyard, and in-building laundry are just some of the many features we offer. Come be one of the first to call Terrace Heights Apartments your own!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 608 West Rice Street - 608-108 have any available units?
608 West Rice Street - 608-108 has a unit available for $625 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sioux Falls, SD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sioux Falls Rent Report.
What amenities does 608 West Rice Street - 608-108 have?
Some of 608 West Rice Street - 608-108's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 608 West Rice Street - 608-108 currently offering any rent specials?
608 West Rice Street - 608-108 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 608 West Rice Street - 608-108 pet-friendly?
No, 608 West Rice Street - 608-108 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sioux Falls.
Does 608 West Rice Street - 608-108 offer parking?
Yes, 608 West Rice Street - 608-108 does offer parking.
Does 608 West Rice Street - 608-108 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 608 West Rice Street - 608-108 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 608 West Rice Street - 608-108 have a pool?
No, 608 West Rice Street - 608-108 does not have a pool.
Does 608 West Rice Street - 608-108 have accessible units?
No, 608 West Rice Street - 608-108 does not have accessible units.
Does 608 West Rice Street - 608-108 have units with dishwashers?
No, 608 West Rice Street - 608-108 does not have units with dishwashers.
