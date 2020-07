Amenities

4217 N. Colorado Avenue Available 09/02/20 3 bedroom, 2 bath with attached double garage - Super clean and neat 3 bedroom home with double garage. Two bedrooms, both with double closets and full bath on the main floor. Great kitchen space with dining area and a slider to the deck and large lot that is all fenced. Spacious lower level family room with 3rd bedroom and another full bath. Tenant is responsible for utilities as well as snow removal and lawn care. No smoking. No pets. Available September 2nd, 2020.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4995777)