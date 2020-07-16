All apartments in Sioux Falls
2721 South Maywood Drive

2721 South Maywood Drive · (605) 644-7282
Location

2721 South Maywood Drive, Sioux Falls, SD 57110

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,299

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
THIS HOUSE WILL NOT BE AVAILABLE TO SHOW UNTIL AUGUST 1. MORE PICTURES WILL COME AS THE HOUSE IS AVAILABLE!

This charming 4 bedroom, 2 bath home is located on the East side of Sioux Falls. The house is close to area shopping, dining, entertainment and the interstate, for getting around the City!

This ranch style home features an amenity filled kitchen with an eating area, lots of cabinet and countertop space and a finished upper and lower living area. There are 2 bedrooms and a full bath on the upper living level with 2 bedroom and a 3/4 bath (walk in shower instead of bathtub) on the lower living area. There is approximately 2,000 sq ft of living space.

The garage is attached and has space for two cars. There is also is also a storage area on the back wall. The house has a large unfinished utility room where there is also lots of storage. There are laundry hookups for your washer and dryer. There is storage under the stairwell as well, so storage space will not be an issue. The yard has a fence around it.

Resident pays all utilities including snow and lawn care. We are pet friendly with some restrictions.

Amenities:
- 4 Bedrooms
- 2 Bath
- Lots of living space, 2,000 sq ft
- Finished upper and lower living areas
- Double attached garage
- Refrigerator
- Stove
- Dishwasher
- Garbage disposal
- Washer/Dryer hookups
- Central air conditioning
- Fenced in backyard
- Close to area shopping, dining, schools, medical centers and more!
- We are pet friendly with some restrictions

Prices, specials and availability are subject to change without notice!

To schedule a showing, you can go to our web site at www.charismaproperties.com. From here, you can schedule an on-line appointment for a time that works for you. Once the appointment is confirmed, a leasing agent will meet you at the property! You can also call our office at 605-271-HOME to schedule an appointment! We look forward to hearing from you!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,299, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,299, Available 8/1/20

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

