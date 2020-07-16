All apartments in Sioux Falls
Last updated July 14 2020

219 South Menlo Avenue

219 South Menlo Avenue · (605) 644-7282
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

219 South Menlo Avenue, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
Folsom

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$599

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 973 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
$599 FOR THE FIRST FULL SIX MONTHS AND $675 FOR THE REMAINDER OF THE LEASE!!!

To take a virtual tour of the 2 bedroom, 1 bath unit, click the link: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=LAdqjJ6TFHr

Amenities:
*Close to downtown Sioux Falls
*Close to area shopping, dining, medical centers, schools & more
*Controlled access
*On-site laundry facilities
*Underground parking
*Spacious living areas
*Window air conditioning
*Cable ready
*Refrigerator
*Stove
*Water, Sewer, Garbage and Heat paid
*We are pet-friendly with some restrictions

This 2 bedroom residence features 1,000 square feet of living space. Colonial Courts and located near downtown Sioux Falls near area shopping, dining, medical centers, schools and more! The kitchens feature plenty of cabinet and countertop space with a dining area, large living area, and spacious bedrooms. Underground parking is included with the rent.

Landlord pays water, sewer, garbage, and heat with a $25 base utility fee.

Finishes, colors, layouts, and location at the property vary from unit to unit.

Prices, specials, and availability are subject to change without notice.

To schedule a showing, you can go to our web site at www.charismaproperties.com. From here, you can schedule an online appointment for a time that works for you. Once the appointment is confirmed, a leasing agent will meet you at the property! You can also call our office at 605-271-HOME to schedule a showing! We look forward to hearing from you!
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 219 South Menlo Avenue have any available units?
219 South Menlo Avenue has a unit available for $599 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sioux Falls, SD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sioux Falls Rent Report.
What amenities does 219 South Menlo Avenue have?
Some of 219 South Menlo Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 219 South Menlo Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
219 South Menlo Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 219 South Menlo Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 219 South Menlo Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 219 South Menlo Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 219 South Menlo Avenue offers parking.
Does 219 South Menlo Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 219 South Menlo Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 219 South Menlo Avenue have a pool?
No, 219 South Menlo Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 219 South Menlo Avenue have accessible units?
No, 219 South Menlo Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 219 South Menlo Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 219 South Menlo Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
