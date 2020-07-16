219 South Menlo Avenue

Amenities

$599 FOR THE FIRST FULL SIX MONTHS AND $675 FOR THE REMAINDER OF THE LEASE!!!



To take a virtual tour of the 2 bedroom, 1 bath unit, click the link: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=LAdqjJ6TFHr



*Close to downtown Sioux Falls

*Close to area shopping, dining, medical centers, schools & more

*Controlled access

*On-site laundry facilities

*Underground parking

*Spacious living areas

*Window air conditioning

*Cable ready

*Refrigerator

*Stove

*Water, Sewer, Garbage and Heat paid

*We are pet-friendly with some restrictions



This 2 bedroom residence features 1,000 square feet of living space. Colonial Courts and located near downtown Sioux Falls near area shopping, dining, medical centers, schools and more! The kitchens feature plenty of cabinet and countertop space with a dining area, large living area, and spacious bedrooms. Underground parking is included with the rent.



Landlord pays water, sewer, garbage, and heat with a $25 base utility fee.



Finishes, colors, layouts, and location at the property vary from unit to unit.



Prices, specials, and availability are subject to change without notice.



To schedule a showing, you can go to our web site at www.charismaproperties.com. From here, you can schedule an online appointment for a time that works for you. Once the appointment is confirmed, a leasing agent will meet you at the property! You can also call our office at 605-271-HOME to schedule a showing! We look forward to hearing from you!

Contact us to schedule a showing.