All apartments in Sioux Falls
Find more places like 212 W. 25th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sioux Falls, SD
/
212 W. 25th Street
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:34 AM

212 W. 25th Street

212 West 25th Street · (605) 940-5544
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Sioux Falls
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

212 West 25th Street, Sioux Falls, SD 57105

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 212 W. 25th Street · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1643 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful McKennan Park Home - 4 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath two story home near McKennan Park. Beautiful updates with tons of character and charm. Spacious living room with refinished wood floors and a stunning fireplace surround. Original archways to the formal dining room and staircase. The kitchen has updated flooring, wood countertops, subway tile and stainless-steel appliances. Enjoy the front view relaxing in the cozy sunroom. Amazing upper level with 4 bedrooms and renovated full bath. Beautiful wood flooring and lots of windows make this whole level shine! Professionally landscaped front yard, partially fenced back yard has a 2-stall garage and covered patio. Unfinished lower level.
Tenant is responsible for all utilities, garbage, lawn care and snow removal.
No pets, no smoking.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4401585)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 212 W. 25th Street have any available units?
212 W. 25th Street has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sioux Falls, SD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sioux Falls Rent Report.
What amenities does 212 W. 25th Street have?
Some of 212 W. 25th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 212 W. 25th Street currently offering any rent specials?
212 W. 25th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 212 W. 25th Street pet-friendly?
No, 212 W. 25th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sioux Falls.
Does 212 W. 25th Street offer parking?
Yes, 212 W. 25th Street does offer parking.
Does 212 W. 25th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 212 W. 25th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 212 W. 25th Street have a pool?
No, 212 W. 25th Street does not have a pool.
Does 212 W. 25th Street have accessible units?
No, 212 W. 25th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 212 W. 25th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 212 W. 25th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 212 W. 25th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Woodlake Apartments
4008 S Louise Ave
Sioux Falls, SD 57106
Uptown Exchange Lofts
522 N Main Ave
Sioux Falls, SD 57104
Prairie Winds Apartments
6000 West 43rd Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57106
Dublin Square
5700 E Red Oak Dr
Sioux Falls, SD 57110
Thelin Center Apartments
3807 N Potter Ave
Sioux Falls, SD 57107
Diamond Field
4003 S Grand Slam Ave
Sioux Falls, SD 57110
Donegal Pointe Apartments
5109 S Rolling Green Ave
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
Terrace Hills Apartments
2601 S Kiwanis Ave
Sioux Falls, SD 57105

Similar Pages

Sioux Falls 1 BedroomsSioux Falls 2 Bedrooms
Sioux Falls Apartments with BalconySioux Falls Apartments with Parking
Sioux Falls Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Vermillion, SD

Apartments Near Colleges

Southeast Technical InstituteAugustana University
University of Sioux Falls
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity