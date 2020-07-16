All apartments in Sioux Falls
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:50 PM

1900 S Prairie Ave

1900 S Prairie Ave · (605) 271-4663
Location

1900 S Prairie Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57105
Augustana

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1900 S Prairie Ave · Avail. Sep 1

$800

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1107 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1900 S Prairie Ave Available 09/01/20 COZY 3 BD, 1 BA HOUSE WITH FRONT PORCH, NEAR DOWNTOWN SIOUX FALLS - THIS HOME WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR SHOWINGS STARTING SEPTEMBER 1, 2020.

If you appreciate the older style homes with original wood floors, handcrafted plaster wall finishes and unique ceiling design, then you need to see this home.
Striking curb appeal and a very handy central location add to the charm of this story and a half home.

This home features a finished attic in the upstairs living area that can be used as one of the bedrooms. The other 2 bedrooms are on the main living area. The basement is semi-finished with lots of room for storage. There was a salon in the basement at one time with a toilet and walk in shower still down there.

Prices, rent specials and availability are subject to change without notice.

To schedule a showing, you can go to our web site at www.charismaproperties.com. From here, you can schedule an on-line appointment for a time that works for you. Once the appointment is confirmed, a leasing agent will meet you at the property! You can also call our office at 605-271-HOME to schedule an appointment! We look forward to hearing from you!

(RLNE2231109)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1900 S Prairie Ave have any available units?
1900 S Prairie Ave has a unit available for $800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sioux Falls, SD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sioux Falls Rent Report.
Is 1900 S Prairie Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1900 S Prairie Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1900 S Prairie Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1900 S Prairie Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1900 S Prairie Ave offer parking?
No, 1900 S Prairie Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1900 S Prairie Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1900 S Prairie Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1900 S Prairie Ave have a pool?
No, 1900 S Prairie Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1900 S Prairie Ave have accessible units?
No, 1900 S Prairie Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1900 S Prairie Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1900 S Prairie Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1900 S Prairie Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1900 S Prairie Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
