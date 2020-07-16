Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1900 S Prairie Ave Available 09/01/20 COZY 3 BD, 1 BA HOUSE WITH FRONT PORCH, NEAR DOWNTOWN SIOUX FALLS - THIS HOME WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR SHOWINGS STARTING SEPTEMBER 1, 2020.



If you appreciate the older style homes with original wood floors, handcrafted plaster wall finishes and unique ceiling design, then you need to see this home.

Striking curb appeal and a very handy central location add to the charm of this story and a half home.



This home features a finished attic in the upstairs living area that can be used as one of the bedrooms. The other 2 bedrooms are on the main living area. The basement is semi-finished with lots of room for storage. There was a salon in the basement at one time with a toilet and walk in shower still down there.



