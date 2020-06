Amenities

pet friendly

Four bedroom two bathroom house for rent. Open living room to dining and kitchen. Main bathroom off kitchen and access to partially fenced backyard. Two bedrooms on main with remaining two bedrooms and 3/4 bathroom in lower level.

Tenant pays all utilities and does own yard and snow removal. Pet ok with added refundable deposit and 50/month pet rent. Housing voucher accepted here.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.