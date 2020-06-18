All apartments in Rapid City
Find more places like 3934 Park Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rapid City, SD
/
3934 Park Dr
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

3934 Park Dr

3934 Park Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rapid City
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3934 Park Drive, Rapid City, SD 57702

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
3934 Park Dr Available 06/21/20 **Application Pending** 4 BEDROOM | 3 BATH | TOWNHOME | GARAGE | WEST SIDE - **Application Pending** Kahler Property Management is offering this spacious 4 bedroom, 3 bath split level townhome located on the west side of Rapid City. This home features 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms (including a master suite with walk-in closet and en-suite bath) on the upper level as well as the kitchen, living area and access to the back deck. The lower level includes a large family room, 3rd and 4th bedroom, laundry and 3rd bathroom. Some other notable features include central air, sprinkler system, double garage and vaulted ceiling. The kitchen is furnished with a stove, fridge and dishwasher.
Blocks from schools, parks, golf course and bike/running path.

Sorry, NO PETS!
All of our properties are SMOKE FREE!
Tenant is responsible for all utilities, lawn care and snow removal.

To ensure accuracy of this listing, please visit Kahler Property Management's website.
www.kahlerpm.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE1855580)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3934 Park Dr have any available units?
3934 Park Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rapid City, SD.
How much is rent in Rapid City, SD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rapid City Rent Report.
What amenities does 3934 Park Dr have?
Some of 3934 Park Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3934 Park Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3934 Park Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3934 Park Dr pet-friendly?
No, 3934 Park Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rapid City.
Does 3934 Park Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3934 Park Dr does offer parking.
Does 3934 Park Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3934 Park Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3934 Park Dr have a pool?
No, 3934 Park Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3934 Park Dr have accessible units?
No, 3934 Park Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3934 Park Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3934 Park Dr has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pines at Rapid City
4924 Shelby Ave.
Rapid City, SD 57701
Homestead Garden
4801 Homestead St
Rapid City, SD 57703
Canyon Lake
3741 Canyon Lake Dr
Rapid City, SD 57702
Country Bluff Apartments
3638 5th St
Rapid City, SD 57701
Silver Springs
501 City Springs Road
Rapid City, SD 57702
Candlewood Apartments
4404 Candlewood Pl
Rapid City, SD 57702
Pointe West
3945 Pointe West Pl
Rapid City, SD 57702
Prairie Tree
4010 Elm Ave
Rapid City, SD 57701

Similar Pages

Rapid City 2 BedroomsRapid City Apartments with Balcony
Rapid City Apartments with ParkingRapid City Dog Friendly Apartments
Rapid City Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Rapid Valley, SD
Box Elder, SD

Apartments Near Colleges

South Dakota School of Mines and Technology