103 E Texas St
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

103 E Texas St

103 East Texas Street · No Longer Available
Location

103 East Texas Street, Rapid City, SD 57701

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4 BEDROOM | 2 BATH | ATTACHED GARAGE | 2 Year Lease | SOUTH RAPID CITY - Take a look at this spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bath home Kahler Property Management has to offer. The upper level of the home consists of 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, kitchen and dining/living area. The lower level boasts a family room, the 4th bedroom and additional bathroom. This home has a single attached garage and also comes with the washer and dryer for your convenience!

24 MONTH LEASE
Sorry, NO PETS!
All of our properties are SMOKE FREE!
Tenant is responsible for all utilities, lawn care and snow removal.

To ensure accuracy of this listing, please visit Kahler Property Management's website at www.kahlerpm.com.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5851854)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 103 E Texas St have any available units?
103 E Texas St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rapid City, SD.
How much is rent in Rapid City, SD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rapid City Rent Report.
Is 103 E Texas St currently offering any rent specials?
103 E Texas St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 103 E Texas St pet-friendly?
No, 103 E Texas St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rapid City.
Does 103 E Texas St offer parking?
Yes, 103 E Texas St does offer parking.
Does 103 E Texas St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 103 E Texas St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 103 E Texas St have a pool?
No, 103 E Texas St does not have a pool.
Does 103 E Texas St have accessible units?
No, 103 E Texas St does not have accessible units.
Does 103 E Texas St have units with dishwashers?
No, 103 E Texas St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 103 E Texas St have units with air conditioning?
No, 103 E Texas St does not have units with air conditioning.
