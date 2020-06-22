103 E Texas St

Amenities

in unit laundry garage

4 BEDROOM | 2 BATH | ATTACHED GARAGE | 2 Year Lease | SOUTH RAPID CITY - Take a look at this spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bath home Kahler Property Management has to offer. The upper level of the home consists of 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, kitchen and dining/living area. The lower level boasts a family room, the 4th bedroom and additional bathroom. This home has a single attached garage and also comes with the washer and dryer for your convenience!



24 MONTH LEASE

Sorry, NO PETS!

All of our properties are SMOKE FREE!

Tenant is responsible for all utilities, lawn care and snow removal.



