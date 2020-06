Amenities

dishwasher garage range refrigerator

All Brick well maintained on Corner lot with TWO drive ways one on front one on side to rear of home. Interior just redone with new paint and refinished floors. 4th bedroom or Office has separate entry door. Owner is looking for a TWO year lease period and will supply Range and refrigerator, dishwasher is in place. Call anytime to view this property.Owner maintains yard