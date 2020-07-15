All apartments in Warrenville
Warrenville, SC
The Vista Apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:04 AM

The Vista Apartments

707 Turnstone Drive · (803) 710-4766
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

707 Turnstone Drive, Warrenville, SC 29851

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 908 · Avail. Jul 21

$839

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Unit 737 · Avail. Aug 14

$839

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Unit 746COR · Avail. now

$1,700

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Vista Apartments.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
extra storage
oven
range
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pool
24hr gym
pet friendly
bbq/grill
clubhouse
fire pit
playground
Come visit The Vista Apartments and find your new home today! The Vista Apartments offers inviting two bedroom apartments and townhomes. No matter which you choose, you’ll find spacious living areas, a fully-equipped kitchen, and generous storage space, creating the ideal space for both relaxing and entertaining.

The Vista Apartments is undergoing renovations and will soon feature and wide array of great community amenities for our residents to enjoy, including a resort-style swimming pool, 24-hour fitness center, and community clubhouse. Contact our friendly leasing staff to set up an appointment for a personal tour of your new home. We look forward to seeing you at The Vista Apartments!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 month
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50/Applicant
Deposit: $200- One Month's Rent
Move-in Fees: $100 Admin Required
Additional: Risk Management Fee $15/ Month, Renter's Insurance Required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 for 1, $400 for 2
limit: 2 pets per apartment.
rent: $15/month per pet.
restrictions: Weight limit: 60 lbs. Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Vista Apartments have any available units?
The Vista Apartments has 4 units available starting at $839 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Vista Apartments have?
Some of The Vista Apartments's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Vista Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
The Vista Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Vista Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, The Vista Apartments is pet friendly.
Does The Vista Apartments offer parking?
Yes, The Vista Apartments offers parking.
Does The Vista Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Vista Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Vista Apartments have a pool?
Yes, The Vista Apartments has a pool.
Does The Vista Apartments have accessible units?
No, The Vista Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does The Vista Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Vista Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does The Vista Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Vista Apartments has units with air conditioning.
