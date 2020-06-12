/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 1:17 PM
83 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Wade Hampton, SC
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
1 Unit Available
2808 E North Street
2808 East North Street, Wade Hampton, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
**PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT RESIDENTS** **AVAILABILITY DATE IS TENTATIVE ON CURRENT TENANTS' MOVE OUT INSPECTION** Estimated Availability Date: 07/01/2020 This outstanding townhome is conveniently located near all shopping including malls and
1 of 18
Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
634 McKenna Circle
634 Mckenna Circle, Wade Hampton, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1350 sqft
2 Bedroom Condo Available in McKenna Commons - McKenna Commons- Move right into this great 2BR/2BA condo located conveniently to I-385.
Results within 1 mile of Wade Hampton
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 12:17pm
2 Units Available
Edgemont Apartments
151 Mitchell Rd, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$998
1189 sqft
Edgemont Apartments is an established apartment community located in the expanding city of Greenville, South Carolina.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
$
20 Units Available
HAWTHORNE AT THE PARK
100 Gloucester Ferry Rd, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,039
1042 sqft
Modern apartment kitchens with breakfast bars and built-in microwaves. Community amenities include a pet spa, fire pit and a complimentary Starbucks coffee bar. Immediate access to Interstate 385 for a quick commute.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
$
60 Units Available
Caledon Apartments
100 Caledon Ct, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1024 sqft
Apartment homes feature granite counters, stainless steel or black appliances, patio/balcony, and fireplace. Deluxe grounds offer fitness center, business center, clubhouse, and more. Excellent location near major highways, airports, and downtown Greenville.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
13 Units Available
Beacon Ridge
5 Crystal Springs Road, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$985
1069 sqft
Near to I-385, Butler Springs Park and the Haywood Mall. Units feature walk-in closets, a step-down living room and wood-burning fireplace. On-site amenities feature a swimming pool and a business center.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
$
9 Units Available
Palmetto Place
4807 Old Spartanburg Rd, Taylors, SC
2 Bedrooms
$938
972 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
20 Units Available
Haywood Reserve
826 Old Airport Rd, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,401
1150 sqft
Brand new community with streamlined layout and trendy architecture. Spacious floor plans include granite countertops, balconies and undermount dual sinks. Close to I-85 and I-385 with easy access to downtown Greenville.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
19 Units Available
The Preserve At Woods Lake
412 Woods Lake Rd, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1242 sqft
Modern apartments with gorgeous landscaping, lake views, a sparkling saltwater swimming pool and a 24-hour gym. Units feature crown moldings, pantries and eat-in kitchen. Perfect location near airport and I-385.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
29 Units Available
Sterling Pelham
230 Pelham Rd, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$877
1031 sqft
Brand-new windows are efficient and provide beautiful views. Ample storage options include large walk-in closets and linen closets. Located a short drive from the Greenville Downtown Airport.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
18 Units Available
Polos at Hudson Corners
2211 Hudson Rd, Greer, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,034
1006 sqft
Featuring varying, spacious floor plans, these Greer apartment homes boast a bark park, an indoor racquetball court and a pool. Interiors feature large closets, gourmet kitchens and in-unit laundry. Near Interstates 85 and 385.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
$
Overbrook Historic District
70 Units Available
Woodside Eleven
11 Century Drive, #1000, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1003 sqft
Welcome home to Woodside Eleven. With floor plans designed to fit your needs and ample opportunities to connect or escape, here, you'll love coming home.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
159 Units Available
Legacy Haywood
930 Old Airport Rd, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,346
1139 sqft
Upscale your expectations at Legacy Haywood, brand new apartments located in the heart of Greenville, SC.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
130 Units Available
Waterleaf at Keys Crossing
7001 Cinelli Street, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1062 sqft
Welcome to Waterleaf at Keys CrossingYour new home in Greenville awaits – welcome to Waterleaf at Keys Crossing Luxury Apartments. Our brand-new community offers modern one, two & three bedroom apartments and carriage houses in a prime location.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 12:45pm
1 Unit Available
Beacon Ridge
5 Crystal Springs Road, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,092
1069 sqft
The “Magnolia” Floorplan is a two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that boasts a spacious kitchen with ample cabinet and countertop space. This home is thoughtfully designed with a sunken living room and separate dining space.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 12:45pm
1 Unit Available
235 Caledon Court
235 Caledon Court, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1017 sqft
Nestled in the premier East Greenville Location, Caledon Apartments offers one, two and three bedroom apartment homes with six different floor plan options.
1 of 7
Last updated May 4 at 11:11am
1 Unit Available
6205 Glen Forest Drive
6205 Glen Forest Drive, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1022 sqft
The Preserve at Woods Lake is the center for your stylish and cultured lifestyle. We are conveniently located minutes away from downtown Greenville, shopping and restaurants.
Results within 5 miles of Wade Hampton
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
Viola Street Area
17 Units Available
Northpointe
400 East Stone Avenue, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
1125 sqft
Now OPEN! Visit us in our temporary Leasing Center at the corner of Stone Avenue and Columns Street.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
Augusta Street Area
22 Units Available
The Bristol
926 Cleveland St, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$959
988 sqft
Convenient to Downtown Greenville. Floor plans feature private entrances, kitchen pantries, and open living and dining rooms. Community offers creek views and Swamp Rabbit Trail access. Coffee bar, gym, swimming pool and dog parks on-site.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 12:19pm
Hollingsworth Park
13 Units Available
Azalea Hill Apartment Homes
1600 Azalea Hill Dr, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,286
1110 sqft
Our community, set in a unique and convenient neighborhood, offers a fresh alternative to city living.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 12:04pm
$
27 Units Available
The Aventine Greenville
97 Market Point Dr, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$949
1055 sqft
Units located in gated community. Resort-style pool, children's park, free gym, and valet parking available. Units have 9-foot ceilings. Comes with granite counters, dishwasher, and washer and dryer.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 06:24am
$
Viola Street Area
15 Units Available
Main and Stone
18 East Stone Avenue, Suite 101, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1154 sqft
City style, neighborhood comforts. Main and Stone Apartments connect three historic Greenville neighborhoods in the heart of the eclectic North Main scene. Luxury apartments and townhomes with designer appliances, flooring and finishes.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
Southern Side
83 Units Available
District West
101 Reedy View Dr, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,772
1187 sqft
Gated community with studio to two-bedroom floor plans near I-123. High ceilings; hardwood floors; kitchen with island, granite countertops, and farm sink; and more. Extensive community features including fitness and business centers.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
20 Units Available
Tapestry at Hollingsworth Park
201 Rocky Slope Rd, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,143
1138 sqft
Nestled in Greenville's new urban Verdae Community, the pet-friendly apartment homes are moments from Legacy Park. Featuring wood floors, a saltwater pool, valet trash service and in-unit laundry. Within the I-385 loop, near Highway 276.
Similar Pages
Wade Hampton 1 BedroomsWade Hampton 2 BedroomsWade Hampton 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWade Hampton 3 Bedrooms
Wade Hampton Apartments with BalconyWade Hampton Apartments with GarageWade Hampton Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWade Hampton Apartments with Parking