Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:11 AM

2 Ragon Ln

2 Ragon Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2 Ragon Lane, Wade Hampton, SC 29609

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Charming Home convenient to Downtown Greenville, Cherrydale, Furman University, Shopping, and more! - Charming Home convenient to Downtown Greenville, Cherrydale, Furman University, Shopping, and more! This 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home has many great features. The home has an open floor plan. Living room has a fireplace and hardwood floors, right off the kitchen is a small bonus room that can be used for storage space or a small office. Beautiful Kitchen with island, seating, plenty of cabinet space, and access to the back deck overlooking large fenced-in backyard. The Large Master Suite is in its own hall and features trey ceiling. Master Bathroom includes separate tub and shower, and a large walk-In closet. Additional bedrooms are located on a separate hallway and share the second full bathroom. Laundry room with Washer/Dryer included! Exterior features include an inviting front porch, a 2 Car Garage, and a large private fenced-in backyard.

Call us to schedule a showing or email us at alphapropertymanagement@gmail.com.

Smoking Policy: NO SMOKING or VAPING Inside the Property
Pet Stipulations: Small Pets Negotiable. Owner prefers no pets. Owner has to Approve. Pet Fees Apply.
Air Conditioning: Central Electric Air
Heating Type: Central Gas Heat
Water Heater Type: Gas Water Heater
Appliances: Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave, Washer/Dryer
Water Company: Greenville Water
Electric Company: Duke Energy
Gas Company: Piedmont Natural Gas
Trash: City Pickup - Thursday
Cable/Internet: Charter, Direct TV (DO NOT ATTACH DISH ON THE ROOF OR BUILDING)
Washer/Dryer Connections: Yes
Elementary School: Summit Drive Elementary
Middle School: League Middle Academy
High School: Wade Hampton High

(RLNE4469039)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2 Ragon Ln have any available units?
2 Ragon Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wade Hampton, SC.
What amenities does 2 Ragon Ln have?
Some of 2 Ragon Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2 Ragon Ln currently offering any rent specials?
2 Ragon Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2 Ragon Ln pet-friendly?
No, 2 Ragon Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wade Hampton.
Does 2 Ragon Ln offer parking?
Yes, 2 Ragon Ln does offer parking.
Does 2 Ragon Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2 Ragon Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2 Ragon Ln have a pool?
No, 2 Ragon Ln does not have a pool.
Does 2 Ragon Ln have accessible units?
No, 2 Ragon Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 2 Ragon Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2 Ragon Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 2 Ragon Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2 Ragon Ln has units with air conditioning.
