2 Ragon Ln

Charming Home convenient to Downtown Greenville, Cherrydale, Furman University, Shopping, and more! - Charming Home convenient to Downtown Greenville, Cherrydale, Furman University, Shopping, and more! This 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home has many great features. The home has an open floor plan. Living room has a fireplace and hardwood floors, right off the kitchen is a small bonus room that can be used for storage space or a small office. Beautiful Kitchen with island, seating, plenty of cabinet space, and access to the back deck overlooking large fenced-in backyard. The Large Master Suite is in its own hall and features trey ceiling. Master Bathroom includes separate tub and shower, and a large walk-In closet. Additional bedrooms are located on a separate hallway and share the second full bathroom. Laundry room with Washer/Dryer included! Exterior features include an inviting front porch, a 2 Car Garage, and a large private fenced-in backyard.



Call us to schedule a showing or email us at alphapropertymanagement@gmail.com.



Smoking Policy: NO SMOKING or VAPING Inside the Property

Pet Stipulations: Small Pets Negotiable. Owner prefers no pets. Owner has to Approve. Pet Fees Apply.

Air Conditioning: Central Electric Air

Heating Type: Central Gas Heat

Water Heater Type: Gas Water Heater

Appliances: Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave, Washer/Dryer

Water Company: Greenville Water

Electric Company: Duke Energy

Gas Company: Piedmont Natural Gas

Trash: City Pickup - Thursday

Cable/Internet: Charter, Direct TV (DO NOT ATTACH DISH ON THE ROOF OR BUILDING)

Washer/Dryer Connections: Yes

Elementary School: Summit Drive Elementary

Middle School: League Middle Academy

High School: Wade Hampton High



(RLNE4469039)