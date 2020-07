Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Quaint patio home tucked away into an established neighborhood in the Alice Drive area. 3BR/2BA home has been recently renovated. New appliances. Master bedroom has nice walk in closet, private bath w/separate room with toilet & tub. New floors in kitchen & dining room. convenient to shopping & dining and just a short drive to Shaw AFB. Large patio. Extra parking across street and a 2 car garage. Small yard for easy upkeep. Laundry area includes washer & dryer.