Amenities

furnished

Unit Amenities furnished Property Amenities

Super Nice Partially Furnished Mobile Home in Sumter! - 1775 Horne Rd Lot 4 Sumter SC 29154 - Very Close to Shaw Air Force Base! We ask for everybody that will be attending our showings to wear a mask and do not touch any surfaces in the home. Please practice social distancing!



Super nice one bedroom, one bath home ready to rent! This home is partially furnished, clean and located in the charming community of Woodland Mobile Home Park! Water is included in the rental amount. Hurry before this one is gone!



Property Management Services of Columbia, LLC

www.managecolumbia,net



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5909729)