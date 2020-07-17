All apartments in Sumter County
1775 Horne Rd Lot 4

1775 Horne Road · No Longer Available
Location

1775 Horne Road, Sumter County, SC 29154

Amenities

furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
Super Nice Partially Furnished Mobile Home in Sumter! - 1775 Horne Rd Lot 4 Sumter SC 29154 - Very Close to Shaw Air Force Base! We ask for everybody that will be attending our showings to wear a mask and do not touch any surfaces in the home. Please practice social distancing!

Super nice one bedroom, one bath home ready to rent! This home is partially furnished, clean and located in the charming community of Woodland Mobile Home Park! Water is included in the rental amount. Hurry before this one is gone!

Property Management Services of Columbia, LLC
www.managecolumbia,net

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5909729)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1775 Horne Rd Lot 4 have any available units?
1775 Horne Rd Lot 4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sumter County, SC.
Is 1775 Horne Rd Lot 4 currently offering any rent specials?
1775 Horne Rd Lot 4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1775 Horne Rd Lot 4 pet-friendly?
No, 1775 Horne Rd Lot 4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sumter County.
Does 1775 Horne Rd Lot 4 offer parking?
No, 1775 Horne Rd Lot 4 does not offer parking.
Does 1775 Horne Rd Lot 4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1775 Horne Rd Lot 4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1775 Horne Rd Lot 4 have a pool?
No, 1775 Horne Rd Lot 4 does not have a pool.
Does 1775 Horne Rd Lot 4 have accessible units?
No, 1775 Horne Rd Lot 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 1775 Horne Rd Lot 4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1775 Horne Rd Lot 4 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1775 Horne Rd Lot 4 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1775 Horne Rd Lot 4 does not have units with air conditioning.
