All apartments in Stateburg
Find more places like 6630 JJ Roberts.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Stateburg, SC
/
6630 JJ Roberts
Last updated July 17 2020 at 4:30 AM

6630 JJ Roberts

6630 J J Roberts Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Stateburg
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6630 J J Roberts Dr, Stateburg, SC 29154

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beech Creek Subdivision on the golf course. This home features 4 Bedrooms and 2 Bathrooms with double garage. Living room with laminate floors and gas logs in fireplace. Formal Dining Area. Eat In kitchen with island, stainless steel appliances and pantry. Separate laundry room. Master Suite with double vanity, garden tub and separate shower. Bonus room is 4th bedroom. Fenced yard. Covered back porch. Sprinkler system. *tenant is responsible for gas service for gas logs. Pet negotiable with owner approval. Schools - Oakland/Shaw, Hillcrest Middle, Crestwood High School Electricity - Black River Water - High Hills House on Septic System Gas-for logs in fireplace Trash-Waste Management

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6630 JJ Roberts have any available units?
6630 JJ Roberts doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stateburg, SC.
What amenities does 6630 JJ Roberts have?
Some of 6630 JJ Roberts's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6630 JJ Roberts currently offering any rent specials?
6630 JJ Roberts is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6630 JJ Roberts pet-friendly?
Yes, 6630 JJ Roberts is pet friendly.
Does 6630 JJ Roberts offer parking?
Yes, 6630 JJ Roberts offers parking.
Does 6630 JJ Roberts have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6630 JJ Roberts does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6630 JJ Roberts have a pool?
No, 6630 JJ Roberts does not have a pool.
Does 6630 JJ Roberts have accessible units?
No, 6630 JJ Roberts does not have accessible units.
Does 6630 JJ Roberts have units with dishwashers?
No, 6630 JJ Roberts does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6630 JJ Roberts have units with air conditioning?
No, 6630 JJ Roberts does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Stateburg 3 BedroomsStateburg Apartments with Balconies
Stateburg Apartments with ParkingStateburg Dog Friendly Apartments
Stateburg Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Columbia, SCWest Columbia, SCFlorence, SCLexington, SCSt. Andrews, SC
Sumter, SCIrmo, SCCayce, SCForest Acres, SC
Dentsville, SCSeven Oaks, SCDalzell, SCLakewood, SC

Apartments Near Colleges

Benedict CollegeMidlands Technical College
University of South Carolina-ColumbiaUniversity of South Carolina-Sumter
Central Carolina Technical College