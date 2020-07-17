6630 JJ Roberts

Amenities

Beech Creek Subdivision on the golf course. This home features 4 Bedrooms and 2 Bathrooms with double garage. Living room with laminate floors and gas logs in fireplace. Formal Dining Area. Eat In kitchen with island, stainless steel appliances and pantry. Separate laundry room. Master Suite with double vanity, garden tub and separate shower. Bonus room is 4th bedroom. Fenced yard. Covered back porch. Sprinkler system. *tenant is responsible for gas service for gas logs. Pet negotiable with owner approval. Schools - Oakland/Shaw, Hillcrest Middle, Crestwood High School Electricity - Black River Water - High Hills House on Septic System Gas-for logs in fireplace Trash-Waste Management