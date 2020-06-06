All apartments in Socastee
458 Levanto Rd.

458 Levanto Rd · (843) 450-3849
Location

458 Levanto Rd, Socastee, SC 29588

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,650

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

CONTACT LISTING AGENT PRIOR TO REQUESTING SHOWING Spacious three bedroom, two bath home just completed. Conveniently located off Hwy 544, just a short ride to the beach and easy access to Hwy 31. This home features large bedrooms along with lots of storage space. Kitchen with eat in area, pantry, and formal dining space. Master suite with dual closets, one is walk in. No carpet, all laminate floors! Laundry room with washer & dryer hook-ups. Two car garage and patio overlooking the pond. Owner will be installing blinds and gutters. SMALL PETS WILL BE CONSIDERED ON A CASE BY CASE BASIS WITH ADDITIONAL NON REFUNDABLE PET DEPOSIT. NO SMOKING. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and yard maintenance including mowing, trimming, bush cutting and mulching. Verifiable income, credit, background and eviction checks required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 458 Levanto Rd. have any available units?
458 Levanto Rd. has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 458 Levanto Rd. have?
Some of 458 Levanto Rd.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 458 Levanto Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
458 Levanto Rd. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 458 Levanto Rd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 458 Levanto Rd. is pet friendly.
Does 458 Levanto Rd. offer parking?
Yes, 458 Levanto Rd. does offer parking.
Does 458 Levanto Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 458 Levanto Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 458 Levanto Rd. have a pool?
No, 458 Levanto Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 458 Levanto Rd. have accessible units?
No, 458 Levanto Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 458 Levanto Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 458 Levanto Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 458 Levanto Rd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 458 Levanto Rd. does not have units with air conditioning.
