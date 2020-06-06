458 Levanto Rd.

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

CONTACT LISTING AGENT PRIOR TO REQUESTING SHOWING Spacious three bedroom, two bath home just completed. Conveniently located off Hwy 544, just a short ride to the beach and easy access to Hwy 31. This home features large bedrooms along with lots of storage space. Kitchen with eat in area, pantry, and formal dining space. Master suite with dual closets, one is walk in. No carpet, all laminate floors! Laundry room with washer & dryer hook-ups. Two car garage and patio overlooking the pond. Owner will be installing blinds and gutters. SMALL PETS WILL BE CONSIDERED ON A CASE BY CASE BASIS WITH ADDITIONAL NON REFUNDABLE PET DEPOSIT. NO SMOKING. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and yard maintenance including mowing, trimming, bush cutting and mulching. Verifiable income, credit, background and eviction checks required.